Lul Tim Regrets Quando Rondo Incident That Led To King Von's Murder

Tim thinks things got too heated until it was too late.

Lul Tim is coming out with a new documentary about his case concerning the murder of King Von, which resulted from an altercation with Quando Rondo's group. In addition, he also stopped by VladTV for a new interview with DJ Vlad in which he recalls the night of the shooting and speaks about the emotions running through his head. Tim reflected on how he didn't even have a great idea of what really went down the night after the shooting, but stated that he knew that he just did what he had to do to protect his friend. He also suggested that Von would've still been alive if he didn't escalate the altercation further.

However, Lul Tim then clarified that he doesn't mean that as disrespect towards King Von or Quando Rondo, as he's a humble person who expressed regret over how things escalated in the way they did, even if he pointed the blame to Von's side of the story. It all rests as a very complicated situation, especially now that federal authorities arrested Lil Durk for allegedly funding a retaliation to this tragedy.

Lul Tim Speaks On Fatal King Von & Quando Rondo Incident

But Lul Tim isn't the only one who wishes that things went a little differently when it comes to King Von and Quando Rondo's beef. "At the end of the day, all this bulls**t that we're talking about? It's stupid s**t that could have [resolved itself] a totally different way," Quando himself expressed to DJ Akademiks during a recent interview. "It could have been to the point that a song and three or four million dollars could have came out this s**t. It could have [resolved itself] in a legit way, in a music way."