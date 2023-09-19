Memo600 Reacts To Lul Tim Getting King Von Murder Charges Dropped

Memo600 is someone who has paid a lot of attention to the situation involving King Von, Lul Tim, and Lil Durk. In fact, anyone associated with OTF is probably keeping tabs on the situation. Although Memo600 is no longer part of the collective, he definitely was aware of what was going on back in 2020 and 2021. As many hip-hop fans already know, King Von was murdered back in November 2020. Overall, it was a shocking incident that had many wondering whether or not Lil Durk would retaliate.

A rapper by the name of Lul Tim was ultimately accused of the murder. Tim is a good friend of Quando Rondo, which led to some thinking that Rondo was in danger. Either way, Lul Tim was facing murder charges. In August 2023, those charges were dropped on the count of self-defense. It turned out to be a huge win for the artist, and fans were certainly split on the issue. Recently, RealToonTV asked Memo600 about the charges being dropped, and how he felt about it all.

Read More: Lul Tim Brags About Finessing 6ix9ine Out Of $60K For A Feature

Memo600 Speaks

Although he has a prior affiliation with OTF, Memo600 does not believe the charges being dropped is a bad thing. Instead, he believes it is good for people to get off from self-defense charges. As fans pointed out in the comments, this is consistent with someone who believes in self-preservation. If he were in a similar situation to Lul Tim, he would want the same legal precedent to take over. Moreover, others noted that people who are involved with street life rarely like to see others end up in prison.

No matter what, this is a case that will likely be talked about for a very long time. Let us know what you think of Memo600's take on all of it, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the biggest stories from the biggest artists.

Read More: Quando Rondo Taunts Lil Durk Over “Nerd” Diss To Lul Tim