Lul Tim Reportedly Has King Von Charges Dropped

Lul Tim will no longer face trial for the murder of King Von. According to YouTuber Mickey Truth, the charges against Tim have been dropped. The Quando Rondo affiliate had been out on bail since 2021 but was still preparing to face trial over Von’s 2020 death. Reportedly, prosecutors now view Von’s death as being the result of self-defense. This comes as a result of evidence appearing to show Von assaulting Rondo prior to this death.

The charges against Tim have also proven to be socially controversial. There are many who view Tim as a hero for reportedly killing Von. Of course, some have gone as far as to label Von as a “serial killer”, with one notorious YouTube documentary attributing as many as 10 murders to the Chicago rapper. But with Tim’s charges now dropped, it appears to have brought the saga of King Von’s death to an end.

King Von Murder Saga Ends

The reports that Tim’s charges have been dropped comes amid a wave of headlines relating to Von’s murder. Recently footage emerged of the arrest of BossTop. As the O’Block member is detained, he can be heard asking “Is Von good?” Many fans of Von were insulted by this. The sentiment is best summarized by one commenter who wrote, “N*gga watched Von get dunked on and ran then is gonna ask if he good.”

Meanwhile, Von’s partner Asian Doll has continued to defend the rapper’s name in recent weeks. “N*ggas doing all these interviews about King Von look goofy asl,” Asian Doll expressed with disdain on the social media platform. “Speaking on open cases & telling stories he never told is top of the line snitch shit. He ain’t condone shit he’ll cut a mf off for. Y’all n*ggas forever bitches to me & never stood on business. I hate n*ggas who don’t stand on business allot lil boy. Shit dead we like grown men that get shit done over here,” she wrote on X.

