Adam22 Thinks Playboi Carti Might Be Worse For Kids Than King Von

Adam22 is catching a lot of heat these days. Firstly, he was accused of grooming teenage women. In fact, this is an allegation that has been around for years. However, it popped back up as many of his employees made a grand exodus from No Jumper. Subsequently, his wife Lena The Plug decided to do an adult scene with Jason Luv. This is a decision that led to a nuclear fallout on Twitter, with many calling Adam a “Cuck.” That said, Adam continues to defend Lena, and he is even promoting the video as much as he can.

Now, however, Adam22 seems to be going viral for an old podcast he did with Sneako. For those who don’t know, Sneako is an Andrew Tate disciple of sorts who has exploded in popularity over the last year. Although he has been on YouTube for a while, his recent antics have many tuning in. He was even in a recent video with Kanye West, Milo Yiannapolous, and Nick Fuentes, which tells you all you need to know about the guy.

Adam22 Delivers Another Hot Take

Adam22 and Sneako say Playboi Carti’s music is worse for children than King Von 👀 pic.twitter.com/I6Zqw7YOMI — Underground Sound (@therealugs) July 20, 2023

In the aforementioned podcast, Adam22 and Sneako had a conversation about hip-hop culture and lyrics. Sneako took the position that hip-hop is corrupting the youth. He also said that the lyrics can be “Degenerate.” Overall, it was a tasteless conversation to have given Adam’s standing as a hip-hop commentator. Regardless, he went on to make the point that Playboi Carti is potentially worse for the youth than King Von. His reasoning is that Carti raps about killing people, even though he doesn’t live that life. Meanwhile, Von allegedly lived that life, which means his lyrics are at least authentic.

If you were to go into the replies of the above tweet, you would see a lot of people roasting Adam22 for the take. Ultimately, it is one that is peculiar from someone who is supposed to be a voice in the culture. Let us know what you think of his opinion, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

