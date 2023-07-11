Adam22 has been a hot topic in the news this month as he continues to proudly support his pornstar wife, Lena The Plug. The couple has been creating content together for a long time, but recently, they decided to expand their horizons and allow Lena to get intimate with another man in front of the cameras. In an interview afterward, the X-rated star revealed that she was in pain for a few days after filming with Jason Luv. At the same time, Adam22 pointed out that he’s slept with “hundreds of girls” throughout his relationship with Lena, which is why he’s unbothered by her own personal exploration.

After exploring the world of interracial intimacy with Jason, it seems Lena’s husband has very different plans for her next salacious scene. The lovers joined Adin Ross for a live stream earlier this week, during which Adam suggested that the 22-year-old should be the next person to get into the sack with his wife. “I was debating getting into porn, but I don’t know,” the Kick Streamer told the controversial media personality. “Really? What do I have to do to get you to bang my girl?” Adam asked Adin without any hesitation.

Read More: Adam 22 Explains The Basics Of Sex Work To Kai Cenat

Adam22 Encourages Adin Ross to Collaborate with His Wife

“Let’s talk about that!” the young YouTuber replied. “It was obviously a joke, I don’t think I’m gonna get into porn and stuff, Adam.” Ross’ guest was quick to diss him, saying, “I would love to see that pale, shrivelled little d**k across from me, you know?”

While a good portion of the internet has been labelling Adam22 a “simp” or “cuckold” for encouraging his wife, Lena the Plug, to sleep with other men, the adult actress simply doesn’t see it that way. Over the weekend she spoke out about the double standards that exist within our society, encouraging people to look at things from a different perspective. Read all that she had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Lena The Plug Calls Out Double Standards, Says Husband Is Not A “Simp”

[Via]