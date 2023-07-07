Adam 22 recently got a lot of jokes made about him on the Internet after his wife Lena The Plug made an adult film with another actor. Of course, the situation isn’t “cheating,” per se, but a lot of people labeled him a “cuck” online when news of this broke. For those unaware, the couple often release adult content, although the No Jumper host is also controversially well-known in the hip-hop sphere. Moreover, this is the first time that Adam let another man make a film with his wife, and he responded amicably and supportively to the whole situation. That being said, maybe talking about how he slept with “hundreds of girls” during his relationship wasn’t the best look.

Regardless, Adam 22 and Lena The Plug recently sat down to talk about what it was like for her to shoot this tape. Furthermore, the adult actress said that she was in pain for three to four days after the shoot with Jason Luv. Considering the tone of the conversation, it seems like the two handled everything quite well and respectfully. For a lot of people online, that might seem like a rare feat.

Adam 22 & Lena The Plug Discuss Her Adult Film

In other Adam 22 news, Soulja Boy recently called him out amid rants that he “made” podcasters, and wants to tell his side of the story. On Instagram Live, he blasted Adam and businessman Desto Dubb, as Desto made some disparaging comments about Soulja during a conversation with him. Now, Adam came through with a response on Twitter in quick and not-safe-for-work fashion. Through the social media platform, he told the rapper, “Hey suck my d**k @souljaboy. Also suck my balls and gooch area.”

Meanwhile, all these recent antics have made the conversationalist quite the popular figure online for some days now. Considering the breadth of No Jumper‘s virality and audience in the hip-hop world now, it’s no surprise to see why. However, amid multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and issues within his own brand, his future in the media space hangs in the balance. For more on Adam 22 and the Lena The Plug debate, keep checking in with HNHH.

