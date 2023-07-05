Soulja Boy has decided to enter the chat with podcasters like Adam22 and No Jumper. This beef has been bubbling for a while now, with Soulja going off in a video in September 2022 saying he made podcasters famous. He also said he had the most views out of any interview on a specific podcast. Now, he posted an Instagram Live where he ranted on Adam22 and Desto Dubb for five minutes.

In the video, he talks about Desto Dubb’s friend who died recently, repeatedly asking why his crowd is mad at Soulja when Soulja never did anything. Desto allegedly talked about how he slapped Soulja around, but the Boy wasn’t having any of that smoke. He then turns his attention to Adam22 at the end of the video when a commenter throws his handle in the chat. “Adam22, you can text me the address to No Jumper if you want. I can slide right now, bro,” Soulja Boy says.

What Soulja Boy Had To Say About Adam22, Desto Dubb, & Others

“Stop playing with me, bro, for real,” Soulja continues, talking about both Desto Dubb and Adam22. He’s also talking about the random commenters in the chat trying to stir things up by adding handles into the chat so the contentious podcast host can come on with his opinion. There’s plenty of evidence of bad blood between the rapper and the podcast host, as well as a ton of alleged legal trouble for Adam22. Together, the pair make for some toxic content, with back-and-forth threats and disses.

While most of the video is borderline incoherent, the message is clear: Soulja Boy is done playing games with anyone and everyone. All Soulja has done news-wise this year is win a civil court case against his ex-girlfriend and show up on random podcasts. He also seems to want to beef with everybody in the rap game. Soulja says he used to try to fight with Bow Wow back in the day, and now he’s going after young rappers like NBA YoungBoy.

