adam22
- Pop CultureAdam22 Shuts Down NLE Choppa As Rapper Thirsts After Lena The PlugChoppa can't shoot a shot to save his life.By Ben Mock
- MusicAdam22 Gives NLE Choppa Some NSFW Flowers For His Recent Thirst TrapA lot of folks started immediately clowning the No Jumper host online for being so concerned with the Memphis MC's business.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsAdam22 Congratulates Sean Evans On Adult Actress GirlfriendAdam is already familiar with Melissa Stratton's work.By Ben Mock
- MusicAubrey O'Day Gets Graphic While Describing Kanye West's Allegedly Large Private PartsAubrey O'Day seemingly has inside sources.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureBlueface Or Crip Mac? Adam22 And Wack 100 Debate Who Has More FameWack backed Blue, Adam favored Crip.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureLena The Plug Meets Hilarious Elderly Fan At AVN Expo: WatchAdam22 posted the encounter to social media, jokingly asking fans if anyone knew the man.By Ben Mock
- ViralAdam22 Rips Ally Lotti For Selling Juice WRLD Sex Tape, Lena The Plug Grants Lotti Paid Promo The Next DayAdam22 and Lena The Plug are catching some flack right now.By Alexander Cole
- BeefJohn Gabbana Apologizes To Adam22 For "No Jumper" Interview DebacleAfter he nearly passed out during his "No Jumper" interview, John Gabbana accused Adam22 of having "no morals."By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsAdam22 Says Brittany Renner Isn't "Marriage Material" Following Resurfaced Lap Dance VideoAdam's remarks were viewed as hyporcritical by many people.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDJ Akademiks' Explicit Photos Shown To Adam22 & Troy Ave By His Ex, Chey, Podcaster AllegesAk has some less than flattering rumours following his name around at this time.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipCrip Mac Calls Adam22 From Behind Bars, Shares Motivational Message"Everything's gonna C alright," Crip Mac says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicAdam22 Calls Drakeo The Ruler The Most Influential West Coast Artist Of The Past Decade"They can't see the influence because it's permeated throughout all of rap so much," Adam22 claims.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureAdam22 & Lil D Reveal The Adult Content Creator They'd Love To See UnretireAdam compared Teanna Trump to Rihanna.By Ben Mock
- TVLena The Plug Explains What Would Make Her Retire From Adult EntertainmentLena will be moving on eventually.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsLena The Plug, Adam22 & Lil D Interview: Adult Entertainers Discuss Filming, "Fluffing," And MoreThe controversial couple continues to take us behind the scenes of their bedroom antics.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsUFC's Sean O'Malley Called The "Next Adam22" Due To His Open MarriageO'Malley's unorthodox relationship has been a constant source of mockery.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsAdam22, Lil D & Lena The Plug Talk "Zesty" Moments Cut From Their 3Way VideoLena's OnlyFans team had some interesting requests for her and her ménage à trois partners.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLena The Plug & Adam22's Lil D Collab Video Brought Couple CloserAdam was so pleased to share his wife with another man that the podcaster and Lil D found themselves sharing a fist bump in the middle of their ménage à trois.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAdam22 Thinks Tyler, The Creator Is Out Of Touch In Regards To InterviewsAdam22 has some interesting insight.By Alexander Cole