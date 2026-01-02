Adam22 remains one of the biggest personalities in hip-hop media. Meanwhile, his wife, Lena The Plug, is one of his closest business partners. The two even have an adult film empire together, with Plug Talk.

A few years ago, Lena The Plug and Adam got involved with adult film star Jason Luv. Things went south between these three, and now, there is some underlying animosity there. Whether or not the animosity is real or just for show is hard to determine. However, it has led to a major opportunity thanks to Adin Ross' boxing company, Brand Risk Promotions.

Last night, it was announced that the 12th-ever Brand Risk event will take place in Miami, Florida, and will feature a main event consisting of Adam22 vs. Jason Luv. Yes, that's right. Adam22 is getting into the boxing ring, and he will be fighting against Jason Luv. It should be noted that Luv is much bigger than Adam, and he's also a lot more chiseled. Whether or not this translates into dominance in the ring, remains to be seen.

When Are Adam22 & Jason Luv Fighting?

Typically, boxing matches are announced months in advance. After all, serious fighters actually need to train for their events. You would think that Adam22 and Jason Luv would want to be in the best shape possible for this fight. That way, they could put on a much better show. We don't want another Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua situation.

Instead, the event is actually set to take place in exactly three weeks from today, on Friday, January 23rd. Needless to say, both of these fighters are going to have to rush themselves if they actually want to be ready.

Jason Luv's Connection To Lena The Plug

For those who may not understand the context of this fight, back in 2023, Lena The Plug decided to do an adult scene with Jason Luv. At the time, it was a big deal because Lena had never done a scene with a man who wasn't Adam22.

While Adam gave his blessing, he was eventually ridiculed by the internet for allowing another man to sleep with his wife. The backlash was very real, and Jason Luv played into it, which angered Adam22 at times.