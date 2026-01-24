Jason Luv Destroys Adam22 During Viral Boxing Match, And It Only Took 60 Seconds

Adam22 and Jason Luv finally had their boxing match tonight as part of Adin Ross' Brand Risk 12 event in Miami, Florida. There were some big names on the undercard, including YK Osiris, who lost via TKO to Scam Likely.

Of course, the main event was Adam22 and Jason Luv, who have become rivals as of late thanks to Lena The Plug. These two were destined for a big matchup, and in the end, it was Luv who came away victorious.

Going into the match, everyone knew that Luv had the size advantage. However, most felt like Adam22 was surely going to put up a much better effort. In the end, he did the complete opposite. As you will see in the highlights below, Adam22 was pretty pitiful during the fight, and may as well have gotten knocked out.

The referee ended up ending the fight in the first round after just 60 seconds. Adam didn't belong in the ring, and Luv was going to kill him if it went any longer.

Adam22 vs. Jason Luv Highlights

Adin Ross, Wack 100, and DJ Akademiks were some of the names providing the commentary tonight, and they were absolutely shocked and appalled by what they were seeing, and rightfully so.

It was the kind of shocking performance that makes you wonder what everyone involved was thinking here. The idea of Jason Luv and Adam22 in the ring seems amusing on the surface. When you take more than two seconds to think about it, the result becomes pretty damn obvious.

Whether or not Adam22 ever gets back into the ring is something that still very much remains to be seen. For now, we imagine his boxing career is over. As for Jason Luv, it really does feel like he has a future with this stuff. Or maybe it was his opponent who made him look good.