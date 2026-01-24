Jason Luv Destroys Adam22 During Viral Boxing Match, And It Only Took 60 Seconds

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Adam22 (L) and Drake speak during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Jason Luv and Adam22 fought tonight, but the fight did not go according to plan for the No Jumper founder.

Adam22 and Jason Luv finally had their boxing match tonight as part of Adin Ross' Brand Risk 12 event in Miami, Florida. There were some big names on the undercard, including YK Osiris, who lost via TKO to Scam Likely.

Of course, the main event was Adam22 and Jason Luv, who have become rivals as of late thanks to Lena The Plug. These two were destined for a big matchup, and in the end, it was Luv who came away victorious.

Going into the match, everyone knew that Luv had the size advantage. However, most felt like Adam22 was surely going to put up a much better effort. In the end, he did the complete opposite. As you will see in the highlights below, Adam22 was pretty pitiful during the fight, and may as well have gotten knocked out.

The referee ended up ending the fight in the first round after just 60 seconds. Adam didn't belong in the ring, and Luv was going to kill him if it went any longer.

Read More: Is Kai Cenat’s Vivet Pivot Performative?

Adam22 vs. Jason Luv Highlights

Adin Ross, Wack 100, and DJ Akademiks were some of the names providing the commentary tonight, and they were absolutely shocked and appalled by what they were seeing, and rightfully so.

It was the kind of shocking performance that makes you wonder what everyone involved was thinking here. The idea of Jason Luv and Adam22 in the ring seems amusing on the surface. When you take more than two seconds to think about it, the result becomes pretty damn obvious.

Whether or not Adam22 ever gets back into the ring is something that still very much remains to be seen. For now, we imagine his boxing career is over. As for Jason Luv, it really does feel like he has a future with this stuff. Or maybe it was his opponent who made him look good.

Whatever the case may be, Adin Ross has hundreds of thousands of viewers tonight, and for him, that is all that really matters.

Read More: Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves's Relationship Timeline

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party Sports YK Osiris Gets TKO'd By Scam Likely During Adin Ross-Funded Boxing Match
2023 Adult Video News Awards - Arrivals Sports Adam22 & Jason Luv Agree To Boxing Match Years After Infamous Lena The Plug Collab
How To Watch Adam22 Jason Luv Boxing Match Viral How To Watch Adam22 & Jason Luv's Boxing Match Tonight
2025 Adult Video News Awards - Arrivals Sports Jason Luv Attempts To Emasculate Adam22 Ahead Of Their Boxing Match
Comments 1