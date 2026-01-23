How To Watch Adam22 & Jason Luv's Boxing Match Tonight

Hip-hop fans mostly know Adam22 for his No Jumper coverage, but he has other entertainment ventures under his belt. One of them is his adult content creation with his wife Lena The Plug, which drew some online controversy a few years ago when she did a solo scene with another man, adult entertainment actor Jason Luv. Now, he and Adam are going to face off in a boxing ring tonight (Friday, January 23) in Miami.

So far, it's been quite the contentious back-and-forth between Jason Luv and Adam22. They continue to troll each other on social media ahead of this boxing match, including Jason wearing a T-shirt featuring a picture from his scene with Lena The Plug. Speaking of Lena, while she's supported her husband throughout this whole process, she also did joke about sleeping with the winner in a way that many fans interpreted as shady.

Nevertheless, we will see how this Internet saga actually comes to a close. Even if people are more interested in the antics than the boxing prowess, many folks want to tune in.

When Is Adam22 & Jason Luv's Fight?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 31: Adam22 attends Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.)

For those unaware, Adin Ross and his Brand Risk Promotions company are making it all happen in Miami. He will host the event, and you can watch it via his livestream on Kick starting at 7PM EST tonight (Friday, January 23), according to The Sun. That's when the full card will begin, which includes the following match-ups. OJ Rose versus Andy Savage, Antonio Bang Williams versus Edgar Garcia de Leon, Zafer Aljajea versus Caleb Montaniel, General Zach versus Ethan Stern, Gabe Silva versus AP The Fighter, Mathias Radcliffe versus Giovannie Gonzalez (the WBF international lightweight championship), Chibu versus Arab Tyson, Ximena versus Daryn Harris, Aaron The Plumber versus Kmacthegreat, and Scam Likely versus YK Osiris.