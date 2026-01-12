Jason Luv Attempts To Emasculate Adam22 Ahead Of Their Boxing Match

In case you were unaware, Jason Luv and Adam22 are set to take part in a boxing match in Miami on January 23rd. This is part of Adin Ross' boxing promotion, and there is no doubt that there will be some fanfare around this matchup.

Of course, back in 2023, Jason Luv did an adult film scene with Adam's wife, Lena The Plug. While everyone consented to this, there was some controversy in the aftermath of it all. Some called Adam a "cuck," while Jason Luv bragged to the media about his encounter.

Now, there are still some hard feelings between Adam and Jason Luv. This has led to their boxing match becoming such a big story. Of course, Jason Luv is a much bigger guy, and there is this sense that Adam is going to lose.

Recently, Luv spoke to TMZ Sports about the upcoming fight, and it was here that he taunted Adam about why he's really taking to the ring.

Jason Luv On His Adam22 Fight

"It's a little animosity, because you got to remember, I smashed his wife, and all the fans and people are saying all kinds of crazy things," Jason said. "So he feel like he got to regain his manhood, and I'm here to try to make sure that I still take it away."

Jason Luv is pretty adamant that he is going to win this fight, and he will do so handily. Is he going to continue boxing after this fight? No, he is not. Instead, he would much rather go back to what the adult film industry, which is more lucrative.

How To Watch Jason Luv Vs. Adam22

The fight will take place on Friday, January 23rd, in Miami. Meanwhile, it will be streamed on Adin Ross' Kick channel. Kick does not require a subscription, and neither does Adin's stream. Instead, you can just go on over to the streaming services and watch to your heart's content.