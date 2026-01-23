Lena The Plug Embarrasses Adam22 While Promoting Jason Luv Fight

When Adam22's wife Lena The Plug filmed a solo adult scene with Jason Luv a few years ago, many fans probably didn't expect it to be so relevant today. But ahead of Adam and Jason's boxing match tonight (Friday, January 23), it's clear that this is still a sore spot that everyone involved is leaning into.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, Adin Ross and BenDaDonnn were hosting a press conference panel between Adam, Lena, and Jason, which contained some general smack-talk ahead of the showdown. The female adult entertainer called Luv "a very large man," which made her husband scrunch up his face amid the crowd and the commentators' amused reactions. "Large in many ways," she said after laughing, adding that both men are pretty comparable in size when standing next to each other.

Then, Adam22 teased Jason Luv by saying he's actually ten pounds heavier, which Jason responded to by positing his training as an excuse for the weight difference. Adin and Ben remarked on how personal this whole thing feels, with the latter backing Luv and the former backing the No Jumper personality. We will see tonight who ends up on top.

Who Is Lena The Plug?

For those unaware, Lena The Plug is an adult film actress who does content with her husband Adam22 on their Plug Talk series, during which they interview other adult entertainers. She also made a name for herself as an influencer.

Lena's scene with Jason Luv was quite controversial when it first came out, with discussions flying all over the Internet about Adam being a "cuck" and whether or not this was all for clout. In any case, they certainly got the attention they wanted.

While Adam22 and Jason Luv keep dissing each other, Lena The Plug seems happy to stay on Adam's side while leaning into cheeky, suggestive, and reaction-seeking comments on Jason. They all know exactly what they're doing by playing up the animosity and the machismo of it all.