Jason Luv is doing whatever he can to get into Adam22's head as their boxing match rapidly approaches. He's done a lot already to gain a mental advantage. However, he's looking to completely wreck the podcaster with this latest maneuver.
As caught by Complex, the adult film star posted an absolutely diabolical photo of himself after a training session to his Instagram. In the shot, Jason's wearing a custom tank top with an image of Adam's wife, Lena The Plug.
It's sure to burn into his opponent's eyes as it's her biting bed sheets from one of their sex tapes. It got Adam and Lena's attention, with the former writing back, "You’ve gone too far! KO incoming!!!!"
Lena hopped in to defend her hubby's honor adding, "You’ll never have me again." It's worth noting that most of the trash talk has been done playfully. But at the end of the day, there's still beef underneath the jokes.
Jason's aware of that reality. "It's a little animosity, because you got to remember, I smashed his wife, and all the fans and people are saying all kinds of crazy things. So he feel like he got to regain his manhood, and I'm here to try to make sure that I still take it away."
When Is Jason Luv & Adam22's Fight?
That 2023 sex tape between Lena and Jason was given the green light by Adam, which was controversial, to say the least. Internet users have labeled the latter a "cuck" among other things and to be frank, he hasn't done much to change people's opinions.
Earlier this month while speaking on his foe, Adam said "He’s my opp, but goddamn he’s good looking."
While there is a level of disdain on both sides, all of this ultimately to build all three of their brands.
Speaking of which, the boxing match, which Adin Ross' Brand Risk is organizing, is taking place on Friday, January 23. It's all going down in Miami, with the card kicking off at 7 p.m. ET on Adin's Kick channel.