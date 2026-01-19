Jazmine Cheaves Enters Sister Jayda's Tense Drama With Ari Fletcher & Lil Baby

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jayda cheaves
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Ari Fletcher arrives to the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 17: Jayda Cheaves attends Tabu Saturdays Hosted By Jayda Cheaves at Tabu Atlanta on January 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Jayda Cheaves's sister Jazmine is mucking up the already messy drama her sibling started involving Ari Fletcher and Lil Baby.

If you thought that the drama swirling around Jayda Cheaves, Ari Fletcher, and Lil Baby was a lot to handle, then think again. Jayda's sister, Jazmine, is now entering the chat, weighing in on the rampant story. Per The Shade Room, the beauty influencer shared a video on her Instagram to promote upcoming lash tech classes.

However, the caption that appears at the beginning suggests she's been tapped into her sibling's tea spilling. "When your client spilling tea & you link her to another client," it reads.

After that though, Jazmine doesn't engage any further and instead explains her upcoming class. But fans in her comment section are and calling on her to defend Jayda when things inevitably go south.

Based on a reply to one user, Jazmine is more than ready to stand by Jayda's side. "You kno how we coming! Receipts dnt lie," she replied.

We are sure Jayda will appreciate that as things continue to get more and more tense with each passing hour.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue" Release Date Confirmed

Did Ari Fletcher Sleep With Lil Baby?

If you aren't in the know, this weekend, Jayda dropped a bombshell allegation during a TikTok livestream. After catching wind of users on the app asking about a potential sexual past between Ari Fletcher and Lil Baby, she confirmed the rumor.

"Them rumors are true, no shade. That’s been going on, has been a thing, but I don’t want to talk about it. Like, literally, let’s not talk about it… It’s not rumors, that sh*t is true," she claimed.

There's still a lot to learn going forward. For example, we don't know when the rapper and the social media influencer got together. Given how Jayda and Baby's relationship ended thanks to rampant cheating allegations against the latter, one could theorize that Ari got involved as their split unfolded.

We also don't know why this rumor started. However, some potential context could be that Ari and Jayda were once close friends. Things have not been great since about 2022-2023, interestingly around the time when Jayda and the Atlanta MC broke up. Maybe Jayda is looking for some revenge?

Baby has yet to speak on the matter, but Moneybagg Yo's girlfriend has. "What the hell?" she said when asked if she believed Jayda's accusation.

Read More: Fat Joe Goes Sneaker Shopping At Got Sole And Drops Thousands

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals Relationships Ari Fletcher Responds To Jayda Cheaves After Being Accused Of Sleeping With Lil Baby
Ari Fletcher Post Cryptic Message Lil Baby Jayda Cheaves Drama Gossip Ari Fletcher Posts Cryptic Message Amid Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves Drama
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Relationships Jayda Cheaves Alleges That Lil Baby Did Sleep With Ari Fletcher
Frazer Harrison & Prince Williams/Getty Images Pop Culture Alexis Skyy Beefs With Lil Baby's GF, Ari Fletcher, & More
Comments 0