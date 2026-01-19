If you thought that the drama swirling around Jayda Cheaves, Ari Fletcher, and Lil Baby was a lot to handle, then think again. Jayda's sister, Jazmine, is now entering the chat, weighing in on the rampant story. Per The Shade Room, the beauty influencer shared a video on her Instagram to promote upcoming lash tech classes.

However, the caption that appears at the beginning suggests she's been tapped into her sibling's tea spilling. "When your client spilling tea & you link her to another client," it reads.

After that though, Jazmine doesn't engage any further and instead explains her upcoming class. But fans in her comment section are and calling on her to defend Jayda when things inevitably go south.

Based on a reply to one user, Jazmine is more than ready to stand by Jayda's side. "You kno how we coming! Receipts dnt lie," she replied.

We are sure Jayda will appreciate that as things continue to get more and more tense with each passing hour.

Did Ari Fletcher Sleep With Lil Baby?

If you aren't in the know, this weekend, Jayda dropped a bombshell allegation during a TikTok livestream. After catching wind of users on the app asking about a potential sexual past between Ari Fletcher and Lil Baby, she confirmed the rumor.

"Them rumors are true, no shade. That’s been going on, has been a thing, but I don’t want to talk about it. Like, literally, let’s not talk about it… It’s not rumors, that sh*t is true," she claimed.

There's still a lot to learn going forward. For example, we don't know when the rapper and the social media influencer got together. Given how Jayda and Baby's relationship ended thanks to rampant cheating allegations against the latter, one could theorize that Ari got involved as their split unfolded.

We also don't know why this rumor started. However, some potential context could be that Ari and Jayda were once close friends. Things have not been great since about 2022-2023, interestingly around the time when Jayda and the Atlanta MC broke up. Maybe Jayda is looking for some revenge?

Baby has yet to speak on the matter, but Moneybagg Yo's girlfriend has. "What the hell?" she said when asked if she believed Jayda's accusation.