Jayda Cheaves Alleges That Lil Baby Did Sleep With Ari Fletcher

Jayda Cheaves is stepping forward and claiming that the history between Lil Baby and Ari Fletcher is more than just a rumor.

The ending to Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves' relationship was messy, to say the least. The pair would seemingly break up, then get back together. Moreover, during those closing moments, cheating allegations against the WHAM rapper were rampant. In the end, it was too much for Jayda to overcome.

Since their split, things have been fairly dormant. But this weekend, the fashion designer is coming through with a bombshell claim regarding her ex and Ari Fletcher. During a TikTok livestream, per The Shade Room, one fan was dying to know about the tea between them.

Apparently, it's a big deal on the platform right now, so Jayda decided to answer and clarify what the deal is. According to the clip below caught by Live Bitez, they did in fact sleep with one another at some point. Perhaps it happened during all of those past rumors?

No one knows yet. But nevertheless, Jayda says it definitely happened and that no one wants to admit it. Telling her audience, she said, "Them rumors are true, no shade, that’s been going on, has been a thing, but I don’t want to talk about it, like literally let’s not talk about it like… It’s not rumors, that sh*t is true."

Lil Baby nor Ari Fletcher have responded, but we can only imagine a response is coming soon from someone.

As to why this was kicked up in the first place, that remains to be seen.

When Did Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves Split?

It's worth noting that Ari and Jayda were once tight. However, according to Baller Alert, they haven't been close since 2022. Coincidentally, that's the year in which Jayda finally moved on from the father of her only child.

She confirmed their breakup in March writing on X, "Everything comes to an end. Never force it. Be happy. I'm willing to [X] anybody out for my happiness and peace. I post my own [tea] so I can clown myself before I get clowned. Cuz shiddddd it's cold out here. Ion know how this [sh*t] gon go. Have a beautiful day everyone."

Lil Baby didn't part ways amicably, penning "When a mf think they can play wit me" alongside a clip of a guy dancing on a basketball court. Jayda fired back, "Think they can play with you? LMFAO you played with me for 6 years straight. I text a n**** back now your chest hurt. Bye."

