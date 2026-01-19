Ari Fletcher Responds To Jayda Cheaves After Being Accused Of Sleeping With Lil Baby

BY Zachary Horvath
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Ari Fletcher attends the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards at Drai’s Beach Club – Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Ari Fletcher initially pump faked everyone dying to know the tea Jayda Cheaves spilled about Lil Baby, but she did in fact answer later.

Lil Baby's ex-girlfriend Jayda Cheaves dropped a bomb over the weekend, claiming that rampant rumors of the rapper messing around with Ari Fletcher were very true. With her throwing that out in the ether, the ball was in the latter's proverbial court to respond or keep it pushing. Unfortunately, Fletcher made things a bit difficult for herself.

The Instagram model built up a lot of anticipation amongst her followers, dropping cryptic captions and teasing what everyone was assuming to be a tell-all livestream. Taking to her X yesterday, she had folks convinced things were going down. "They want that old Ari, for what tho? Thats a crazy low down dirty cut throat!!! 3:30 EST" she wrote next to a Twitch link.

However, the stream did nothing to address Jayda Cheaves' allegations, and it led to some severe backlash. As caught by The Neighborhood Talk, Ari sat in a chair getting her makeup done while tomato emojis and other angry remarks flooded her comment section.

Per Fletcher, she had 70,000 people ready to her confirm or shut down her alleged past fling with Lil Baby.

What Did Jayda Cheaves Say About Lil Baby & Ari Fletcher?

But after initially pump faking everyone, Moneybagg Yo's boo finally did so per Live Bitez. While on a TikTok stream, someone behind the camera asked Fletcher if they "really believe [Cheaves]?" to which she responded, "What the hell?"

It's not as cut and dry as some people would like. But it gets across that she's not taking Jayda's claims seriously at all.

As for what Baby's ex actually said, she popped onto her own TikTok livestream in part to share what she says are facts about him and Fletcher. Folks on the platform were really eager to know if they did in fact have a romantic history. Cheaves says they were definitely factual and that its allegedly not much of a secret.

"Them rumors are true, no shade. That’s been going on, has been a thing, but I don’t want to talk about it. Like, literally, let’s not talk about it… It’s not rumors, that sh*t is true." It's kind of unclear why this all started in the first place, but it's certainly caught people's attention. Lil Baby nor Moneybagg Yo have yet to speak out.

Zachary Horvath
