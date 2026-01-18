T.I. Previews Final Album "Kill The King" With New Pharrell-Produced Single

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TI Final Album Kill The King New Pharrell Produced Single
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is joined by guest artist T.I. during his performance at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
After teasing retirement to focus on movies and standup comedy, fans are glad to hear that T.I. at least still has "Kill The King" loaded up.

T.I. has been an icon in hip-hop for decades, and many fans assumed we had already seen him ride off into the sunset with more entertainment ventures like standup comedy and film. However, he does have one last album left that he's been teasing for a long time: Kill The King. Today (Sunday, January 18), with some help from producer Pharrell Williams, the Atlanta rapper finally unveiled the record with a new single, "Let Em Know."

A trademark four-count from Sk8brd P opens a triumphant trap-flavored banger with a lot of flexing from the MC controlling the energy. Before this, T.I. shared a teaser of him getting rid of his dreads ahead of this project's release. Fans are very excited for this "comeback," which represents his first album in about six years since 2020's The L.I.B.R.A.

While we don't have many more details about this upcoming release, we can probably bet on it being quite the bittersweet, nostalgic, but nonetheless cathartic experience. Not all of the genre's greats get to end their musical careers on their own terms. So purportedly final albums like these are always special.

Read More: Blueface Thinks His “Favorite Ex” Coi Leray Won’t Last Long With Justin Laboy

When Is T.I. Dropping His New Album Kill The King?

We still don't have an official release date for T.I.'s new album Kill The King, even though he's been teasing it for years now. Of course, the release of this "Let Em Know" single means that it should be coming out pretty soon, with a more organized and formal rollout soon to come.

Tip spoke to TMZ back in 2023 about the meaning of his album's title, which connects to his previous projects and verses with the King theme. "That was the beginning of a long road of many challenges, opposition and adversity," he shared. "I feel like the King of the South moniker is very egotistical, self-gratuitous and it’s a persona that kind of enters the room before I do physically. Big Boi cautioned me of [the title] back when I was coming onto the scene. Big Boi said, ‘It sounds cool. I like it. But understand, when you are king, you put a big bullseye on your back. You can’t look for no favors. Life is a game of chess, and the name of the game is called Kill The King. That’s what you are setting yourself up for.’"

Read More: Ari Fletcher Posts Cryptic Message Amid Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves Drama

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2022 InvestFest Music T.I. Explains Meaning Of His Final Album, "Kill The King"
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Legendz Of The Streetz Tour Reloaded - Atlanta, GA Music T.I. "Gets Active" On New Song Featuring Kevin Gates
Comments 0