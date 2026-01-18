T.I. Previews Final Album "Kill The King" With New Pharrell-Produced Single

T.I. has been an icon in hip-hop for decades, and many fans assumed we had already seen him ride off into the sunset with more entertainment ventures like standup comedy and film. However, he does have one last album left that he's been teasing for a long time: Kill The King. Today (Sunday, January 18), with some help from producer Pharrell Williams, the Atlanta rapper finally unveiled the record with a new single, "Let Em Know."

A trademark four-count from Sk8brd P opens a triumphant trap-flavored banger with a lot of flexing from the MC controlling the energy. Before this, T.I. shared a teaser of him getting rid of his dreads ahead of this project's release. Fans are very excited for this "comeback," which represents his first album in about six years since 2020's The L.I.B.R.A.

While we don't have many more details about this upcoming release, we can probably bet on it being quite the bittersweet, nostalgic, but nonetheless cathartic experience. Not all of the genre's greats get to end their musical careers on their own terms. So purportedly final albums like these are always special.

When Is T.I. Dropping His New Album Kill The King?

We still don't have an official release date for T.I.'s new album Kill The King, even though he's been teasing it for years now. Of course, the release of this "Let Em Know" single means that it should be coming out pretty soon, with a more organized and formal rollout soon to come.