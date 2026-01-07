50 Cent Roasts T.I. For Bombing During His Comedy Special

50 Cent called out T.I. in a recent post on Instagram by sharing a clip of the rapper appearing to bomb during one of his stand-up comedy sets. "Damn it man! It look easy but it's not easy at all," 50 wrote in the caption. In the clip, T.I. jokes about Young Thug's recent legal trouble and suggests white fans in the audience may not be aware of the rapper.

When DJ Akademiks shared the post on Instagram, fans in the comments section theorized that 50 edited out the crowd's audio to make T.I. seem worse. "So they edit the sound out and of course miserable 50 comes along and wants to repost it," one user wrote. Another added: "People is haters. Why would you take time to edit the sound out and make it seem like the crowd didn’t respond? SMH people be weird."

Are 50 Cent & T.I. Beefing?

Despite the jab, 50 Cent also shared a clip of T.I. discussing their relationship during an appearance on Get Yo Ass Up Show With Tony The Closer. In the video, T.I. downplayed the drama and shut down a rumor that he was originally supposed to appear in the Starz series, Power. "50 and I were executive producers on a different show outside of the Power universe. But me and 50 cool. I'm the only one who's not offended by his brass approach. And, he's not offended by mine. So, you know, we play rough, but ain't no issue. It's a mutual respect."