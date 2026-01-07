50 Cent Roasts T.I. For Bombing During His Comedy Special

BY Cole Blake
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Musical artist 50 Cent (center) talks with Sacramento Kings chairperson Vivek Ranadive (right) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
T.I. finally put out his first stand-up special, "Cheaper Than Therapy," last month after focusing on his comedy career in recent years.

50 Cent called out T.I. in a recent post on Instagram by sharing a clip of the rapper appearing to bomb during one of his stand-up comedy sets. "Damn it man! It look easy but it's not easy at all," 50 wrote in the caption. In the clip, T.I. jokes about Young Thug's recent legal trouble and suggests white fans in the audience may not be aware of the rapper.

When DJ Akademiks shared the post on Instagram, fans in the comments section theorized that 50 edited out the crowd's audio to make T.I. seem worse. "So they edit the sound out and of course miserable 50 comes along and wants to repost it," one user wrote. Another added: "People is haters. Why would you take time to edit the sound out and make it seem like the crowd didn’t respond? SMH people be weird."

Are 50 Cent & T.I. Beefing?

Despite the jab, 50 Cent also shared a clip of T.I. discussing their relationship during an appearance on Get Yo Ass Up Show With Tony The Closer. In the video, T.I. downplayed the drama and shut down a rumor that he was originally supposed to appear in the Starz series, Power. "50 and I were executive producers on a different show outside of the Power universe. But me and 50 cool. I'm the only one who's not offended by his brass approach. And, he's not offended by mine. So, you know, we play rough, but ain't no issue. It's a mutual respect."

As for T.I.'s comedy career, he's been focusing on stand-up for the last several years. Shifting away from music, he's been honing his craft on various stages across the country. On Christmas Eve, he shared his first special, “Cheaper Than Therapy."

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
