Kanye West & Travis Scott To Headline Italy's Hellwatt Festival

BY Caroline Fisher
HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 12: Kanye West and Travis Scott attend Travis Scott Music Video Premiere Party For "Pick Up The Phone 90210" on August 12, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Travis Scott and Kanye West are confirmed to be performing at the the inaugural Hellwatt Festival at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia this July.

It looks like Travis Scott and Kanye West's Italian fans are in for a treat. Recently, it was announced that they'll both be headlining the inaugural Hellwatt Festival later this year, per Kurrco. They're scheduled to perform on July 17 and 18, respectively, at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia. Reportedly, the festival will span multiple weekends and feature several major names in the industry. This includes Ty Dolla Sign, Offset, Wiz Khalifa, Ice Spice, and more. Additional performers will also be announced in the coming weeks.

This is one of a few Ye performances that have been announced so far this month. In June, he'll be making his way over to the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, for his first European show in over a decade. "We look forward to welcoming Ye to GelreDome. This is an event of international scale and a special moment for Dutch audiences," a spokesperson for the venue said after the announcement. "We expect significant demand."

In March, Ye will also be taking the stage in India for the first time ever. The event will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium stage in New Delhi. The venue can hold up to 60,000 people.

Are Kanye West & Travis Scott Dropping An Album?

As for Travis, this will be his first time on the road since concluding his "Circus Maximus" tour in November. It was the highest-grossing solo rap tour in history, raking in over $265 million in revenue.

News of Travis and Ye's upcoming festival sets comes just a few days after Havoc told Complex that they might be collaborating on an album.

"He's very selective," he said of Ye. "When I was there, though he had already picked what would make the album, he would have me work on more tracks because you never know with this guy; he might use it five years later. Recently, I did a track—I don't want to blow up the spot and say it just in case if it don't ever come out. But I will say, he's working on a project, I believe, with Travis Scott and a few of my tracks have made the cut so far."

