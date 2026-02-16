Kanye West Officially Announces First-Ever India Concert

BY Zachary Horvath
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Reports of Kanye West performing in India surfaced earlier this year. This will be the second of four global stops on this world tour.

Kanye West has made it difficult for himself to perform in other countries thanks to his antisemitic era. But it appears that his reconciliation is contributing (at least a little) to locations welcoming him to perform. To kick off his 2026, Ye had consecutive shows in Mexico City last month. Now, in March he'll officially be heading to India for a one-off.

The announcement, caught by NFR Podcast, reveals that he'll be taking the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium stage on March 29. It's located in New Delhi and according to Forbes, it can hold up to 60,000 people. If his Mexico City shows were any indication, Ye has a great chance to sell out the venue here, too.

The outlet also shares that like those two previous outings; the Chicago native will be performing hits across his two-decade-long catalog.

It'll be interesting to see if any special guests will join the controversial MC. The Mexico City shows were reported to feature Travis Scott, Peso Pluma, among others. However, none of those artists made appearances. Instead, Ye's eldest child, North West, did on the first night where she got to tease her newly released debut single, PIERCING ON MY HAND."

Is Kanye West Dropping BULLY?

Another thing to watch out for is if Ye finally decides to unleash his next solo album BULLY. After numerous release dates that turned out to be false, he's supposedly going to drop it a week before this India show.

Right now, Spotify's countdown for BULLY is going to end on March 20. Curiously, this does match up with industry chatter that The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God shared last month. "I heard it's coming out in March," he told his cohosts during their discussion of Ye's public apology.

Overall, next month will be one to monitor just for Ye alone, and his fans seem to be anticipating greatness as we speak.

After this New Delhi performance, the father of four has June 6 show at Vitesse Arnhem's GelreDome stadium in the Netherlands. Another in Italy is on the docket, but a date has yet to be set.

