Kanye West Officially Announces First-Ever India Concert

Reports of Kanye West performing in India surfaced earlier this year. This will be the second of four global stops on this world tour.

It'll be interesting to see if any special guests will join the controversial MC. The Mexico City shows were reported to feature Travis Scott , Peso Pluma, among others. However, none of those artists made appearances. Instead, Ye's eldest child, North West, did on the first night where she got to tease her newly released debut single, PIERCING ON MY HAND."

Kanye West has made it difficult for himself to perform in other countries thanks to his antisemitic era. But it appears that his reconciliation is contributing (at least a little) to locations welcoming him to perform. To kick off his 2026, Ye had consecutive shows in Mexico City last month. Now, in March he'll officially be heading to India for a one-off.

