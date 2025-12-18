Kanye West's career trajectory has gone down significantly these last few years. However, it's kind of hard to say that when he's obliterating attendance records. The Chicago rapper will be performing in Mexico City for two nights (Jan. 30-31) at Plaza de Toros "La México." In total, these shows will be bringing in 74,000 people, according to AllHipHop.

That blows the previous record that Plaza de Toros set in November 2019 when they hosted an exhibition tennis match. It featured one of the sport's biggest icons in Roger Federer wherein he faced Alexander Zverev. Per ESPN, their match had 42,517 fans flocking to the venue.

However, there is a good chance that Kanye West draws even more attendees. For the second night of the double-header, there are still some tickets available.

It's been a while since he's been in Mexico City, 17 years to be exact. He was there in October 2008 as a part of his Glow in the Dark Tour. He specifically hit up Palacio de los Deportes back then.

Clearly, his fans out there have been eager to see him in the flesh. As long as everything goes according to plan, it will be another notch in Ye's belt.

Just several months ago, he filled Shanghai Stadium in China with 70,000 fans.

Was Kanye West Banned From Brazil?

Those responsible for helping put these two shows together believe it's going to be a big hit. That includes Andrés Charvel, CEO of 515 Entertainment.

In a recent statement, he said, "The response has been extraordinary. Breaking the venue’s historic record demonstrates the powerful connection audiences have with such an iconic figure, and the demand shows that fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Together with the venue, our production team, and the artist’s team, we are working to execute something the world has never seen before."

This will more than likely erase the fact that Ye was recently banned from performing in Brazil in his fans' eyes. Earlier this month, we learned that due to him spreading Nazism and anti-Semitism, his show at São Paulo at Interlagos Racetrack on November 29 was canceled.