Kanye West Set To Shatter Mexico City Attendance Record With Back-To-Back Shows

BY Zachary Horvath 236 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pan Am Games: Closing Ceremony
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Mandatory Credit: Matt Detrich-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kanye West hasn't been in Mexico City since 2008, but it's clear that his fans there were dying for him to come back.

Kanye West's career trajectory has gone down significantly these last few years. However, it's kind of hard to say that when he's obliterating attendance records. The Chicago rapper will be performing in Mexico City for two nights (Jan. 30-31) at Plaza de Toros "La México." In total, these shows will be bringing in 74,000 people, according to AllHipHop.

That blows the previous record that Plaza de Toros set in November 2019 when they hosted an exhibition tennis match. It featured one of the sport's biggest icons in Roger Federer wherein he faced Alexander Zverev. Per ESPN, their match had 42,517 fans flocking to the venue.

However, there is a good chance that Kanye West draws even more attendees. For the second night of the double-header, there are still some tickets available.

It's been a while since he's been in Mexico City, 17 years to be exact. He was there in October 2008 as a part of his Glow in the Dark Tour. He specifically hit up Palacio de los Deportes back then.

Clearly, his fans out there have been eager to see him in the flesh. As long as everything goes according to plan, it will be another notch in Ye's belt.

Just several months ago, he filled Shanghai Stadium in China with 70,000 fans.

Read More: Sean "Diddy" Combs & Misa Hylton's Relationship Timeline

Was Kanye West Banned From Brazil?

Those responsible for helping put these two shows together believe it's going to be a big hit. That includes Andrés Charvel, CEO of 515 Entertainment.

In a recent statement, he said, "The response has been extraordinary. Breaking the venue’s historic record demonstrates the powerful connection audiences have with such an iconic figure, and the demand shows that fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Together with the venue, our production team, and the artist’s team, we are working to execute something the world has never seen before."

This will more than likely erase the fact that Ye was recently banned from performing in Brazil in his fans' eyes. Earlier this month, we learned that due to him spreading Nazism and anti-Semitism, his show at São Paulo at Interlagos Racetrack on November 29 was canceled.

Moreover, if the show did happen and he performed his songs spewing this sort of hate or anything like that, he could have been arrested as well.

Read More: Drake & Top5 Beef? A Brief History Of Their Relationship

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Aaron Sweet/Getty Images Sports Jon Jones' Teammate Says He's Being Set Up 246
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 83.7K
kanye-west-bianca-censori-shanghai-hip-hop-news Music Kanye West And Bianca Censori Spotted At LAX Ahead Of Shanghai Concert 2.0K
Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times Politics Kanye West Takes Aim At Joe Biden In New Tweets 7.3K
Comments 0