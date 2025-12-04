Kanye West's Nazism Gets Him Banned From Brazil

This is actually not the first time that Kanye West has been prohibited from performing in Brazil within the last year and change.

Kanye West may be making positive changes in his life, but that doesn't mean everyone is going to forget what he's done. That's exactly how Brazilian officials feel as they canceled his scheduled performance in São Paulo at Interlagos Racetrack. He was slated to hit the stage on November 29.

Per Consequence, they ultimately decided to axe the show over Kanye West's love for Nazism and his spread of Jewish hate. You may remember that a couple of weeks prior to it going down the State Prosecutor's Office informed officers that could arrest the rapper if he were to spew any Antisemitic remarks.

"No one who promotes Nazism will play or sing any words on public equipment belonging to the City Hall. We do not accept it, and we will do everything necessary to ensure that no one who promotes Nazism has any kind of activity here in the city of São Paulo." That statement came from São Paulo's mayor, Ricardo Nunes.

This ultimately doesn't come as much of a surprise. Brazil has a very strict Nazi apologia law in place. But even despite this firm ban, event organizers are hopeful they can work something out for 2026. However, they will more than likely try and negotiate with a different city.

Kanye West Removes "COUSINS"

This is now the second time in the last year or so that Ye was denied access to perform for his Brazilian fans. In March 2024, the country formally banned him from hitting the stage in Rio after expressing interest in doing a free show similar to the Rolling Stones back in 2006.

But even though this is another setback for West, he's been trying to take accountability for the things he's done. If stays on this path of repentance, maybe countries like Brazil will allow him to perform again.

If you remember, he took a big step forward with the Jewish community after meeting with a rabbi. He met with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto who's based in New York City.

Pinto praised the Chicago native for him taking initiative and doing what was right.

Moreover, Ye's been cleaning house on his streaming platforms. Not only did he remove songs like "WW3" and "HEIL HITLER/HALLELUJAH," but he also deleted "COUSINS." It was a shocking song that heard him admit to performing sexual acts with a relative when they were kids.

