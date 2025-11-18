Kanye West is scheduled to take the stage at the Monumental Plaza De Toros Mexico in Mexico City on January 30, and it looks like there will be an impressive turnout. Tickets to the show went on sale today (November 18), and within a couple of hours, were completely sold out. He even added another show, according to Kurrco, which will take place on January 31. At the time of writing, tickets to that are still available.

Before then, Ye will perform in Johannesburg, South Africa and São Paulo, Brazil. He has to be extremely careful about his setlist, however. Earlier this month, it was reported that he could be sent to jail if he performs his infamous single "Heil Hitler" in Brazil.

Per TMZ, the State Prosecutor’s Office has ordered officers to arrest him if he promotes Nazism in any way.

Kanye West Brazil

Fortunately, Ye at least appears to have turned over a new leaf. He even met with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto recently, and expressed remorse for his past antisemitism.

“I feel really blessed to sit here and take accountability,” he said in a video from the meeting. “I was dealing with various issues, I was dealing with bipolar also, so I would take the ideas I had and forget about the protection of the people around me and myself. So I wanted to take accountability.”

“So it’s like if you left the house and you left your kid at the house and your kid went and messed up the kitchen and messed up the garage and messed up the living room," he continued. "Then when you get back, it’s your responsibility because that’s your job. That’s the way I look at it. It’s like I gotta go clean up the kitchen, I gotta clean up the living room, I gotta clean up the garage.”