Young Thug Meets With The Same Rabbi Kanye West Apologized To

Young Thug is a longtime fan of Kanye West, even joking about brands dropping him amid Ye's more heavy and abhorrent controversies. But now that the latter is seemingly on the path to partial reform after apologizing to a rabbi for his antisemitic tirades, it looks like he inspired the former to seek similar guidance.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, Thugger recently met with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, whom Kanye West apologized to last week. The clips going around social media at press time contain little to no discernible audio from the meeting, and there really isn't much context to go off of here beyond Kanye's apology. After all, the Atlanta artist doesn't have a massive antisemitism scandal to his name.

However, Young Thug has faced controversy in recent months for reasons that have nothing to do with religion, let alone the Jewish community. Some of them relate to the rap game and street culture, namely the snitching allegations and leaked jail calls that blasted many other MCs. Others are more about social issues and public-facing imagery, such as his controversial UY SCUTI opener "Ninja" and his relationship dynamic with Mariah The Scientist.

Kanye West Apology

Ye's apology for his antisemitic bigotries did not fully provide him with the benefit of the doubt, though. For example, Brazil flagged concerns with Kanye West's upcoming concert, specifically threatening to arrest him if he performs his controversial "H.H." track in São Paulo. "No one who promotes Nazism will play or sing any words on public equipment belonging to the City Hall. We do not accept it and we will do everything necessary to ensure that no one who promotes Nazism has any kind of activity here in the city of São Paulo," the city's mayor, Ricardo Nunes, reportedly stated.

Meanwhile, Young Thug's efforts to better himself exist in a much more personal context. At the very least, it's not as wide-ranging as Ye's antisemitism controversy. Even if the issues he's facing don't relate to Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, maybe he still wanted guidance after seeing Kanye take accountability. We will see if we get more context.