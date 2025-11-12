Kanye West Could Be Jailed If He Performs "Heil Hitler" In Brazil

Officials in Brazil reportedly intended to arrest Kanye West if he performs his controversial song, “Heil Hitler," at his concert in São Paulo on November 29. According to TMZ, the State Prosecutor’s Office has instructed officers to arrest Ye if he performs the track or makes any sympathetic statements about Nazism.

São Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes reiterated the city's position in a statement on Monday, according to the Brazilian publication Metrópoles. “No one who promotes Nazism will play or sing any words on public equipment belonging to the City Hall. We do not accept it and we will do everything necessary to ensure that no one who promotes Nazism has any kind of activity here in the city of São Paulo ,” Nunes stated this Monday, as translated into English.

West released "Heil Hitler" as a single from his upcoming thirteenth studio album, earlier this year. After trying to move on from his antisemitism controversy, he renamed the song, "Hallelujah," and changed the lyrics.

Kanye West Antisemitism

The drama comes after Kanye West attempted to "take accountability" and repair his relationship with the Jewish community by sitting down with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, last week. In doing so, he apologized for his rampant antisemitic remarks in recent years.

“I feel really blessed to sit here and take accountability,” West said in a video of their meeting, as caught by Billboard. “I was dealing with various issues, I was dealing with bipolar also, so I would take the ideas I had and forget about the protection of the people around me and myself. So I wanted to take accountability.”

He continued: “So it’s like if you left the house and you left your kid at the house and your kid went and messed up the kitchen and messed up the garage and messed up the living room. Then when you get back, it’s your responsibility because that’s your job. That’s the way I look at it. It’s like I gotta go clean up the kitchen, I gotta clean up the living room, I gotta clean up the garage.”