Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reunited over the holidays to spend Christmas with one another for the sake of their children, according to a new report from TMZ. Sources close to the couple told the outlet that they are being "cordial with each other."

The source added that West is "really working on himself" after tarnishing his reputation over the last several years by voicing countless antisemitic and extremely offensive beliefs in interviews and on social media.

West previously tried to "take accountability" by sitting down with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, earlier this year. “I was dealing with various issues, I was dealing with bipolar also, so I would take the ideas I had and forget about the protection of the people around me and myself. So I wanted to take accountability," West said in a video of their meeting, as caught by Billboard. "So it’s like if you left the house and you left your kid at the house and your kid went and messed up the kitchen and messed up the garage and messed up the living room. Then when you get back, it’s your responsibility because that’s your job. That’s the way I look at it. It’s like I gotta go clean up the kitchen, I gotta clean up the living room, I gotta clean up the garage.”

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's Relationship

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian welcomed their four children while they were married from 2014 to 2022. In the time since their divorce, their relationship got considerably worse amid West's social media tirades. Despite spending the holidays together, they are not rekindling their relationship.

The update is still a big change from just a few months ago, when Kardashian said that West hadn't called their kids in months. “Hmm. Whenever he’ll call them and ask,” Kardashian said on the Call Her Daddy podcast in October. “It’s probably been a couple months since we’ve heard from him?”