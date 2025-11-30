Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye West Isn't Involved In Her Life Anymore

On the most recent episode of The Kardashians, it looks like Kim Kardashian reflected on a recent health scare concerning a possible brain aneurysm. This didn't make her stressful dynamic with her ex husband and the father of her children any easier, as she also reportedly spoke on Kanye West not being as involved in her life anymore.

According to AllHipHop, the model and socialite claimed to Scott Disick that Ye hasn't been talking to her in recent months, despite what he has said about their relationship in the past. "He’s never called me," she reportedly stated. With the health scare in mind, this apparently made the absence even more present in Kim's mind.

Then, their conversation reportedly shifted to how the Chicago superstar's behavior and controversies might impact the upbringing of their kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. As the SKIMS mogul is dealing with an alleged lack of communication, she said she's trying to focus on the little ones' emotional and mental peace. "Sometimes I feel like losing my temper, but I can’t. I just can’t. My job is to be strong for them."

Kanye West Kim Kardashian Divorce

May 12, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in attendance during game seven of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2012 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets at the Staples Center. Lakers won 96-87. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's rocky dynamic has been the subject of a lot of gossip since their 2021 divorce. That added onto almost a decade of speculation, rumors, and constant updates on their romance. But speaking of the children, the post-divorce gossip has also roped them in.

For example, Kim shut down a fake quote from North West about preferring Ye over her. "This interview never happened, and the quotes are fake," she expressed online. "North loves us both, and it’s harmful and weird to pit a child against either parent for clicks."