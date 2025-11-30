Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye West Isn't Involved In Her Life Anymore

On the most recent episode of The Kardashians, it looks like Kim Kardashian reflected on a recent health scare concerning a possible brain aneurysm. This didn't make her stressful dynamic with her ex husband and the father of her children any easier, as she also reportedly spoke on Kanye West not being as involved in her life anymore.
According to AllHipHop, the model and socialite claimed to Scott Disick that Ye hasn't been talking to her in recent months, despite what he has said about their relationship in the past. "He’s never called me," she reportedly stated. With the health scare in mind, this apparently made the absence even more present in Kim's mind.
Then, their conversation reportedly shifted to how the Chicago superstar's behavior and controversies might impact the upbringing of their kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. As the SKIMS mogul is dealing with an alleged lack of communication, she said she's trying to focus on the little ones' emotional and mental peace. "Sometimes I feel like losing my temper, but I can’t. I just can’t. My job is to be strong for them."
Kanye West Kim Kardashian Divorce
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's rocky dynamic has been the subject of a lot of gossip since their 2021 divorce. That added onto almost a decade of speculation, rumors, and constant updates on their romance. But speaking of the children, the post-divorce gossip has also roped them in.
For example, Kim shut down a fake quote from North West about preferring Ye over her. "This interview never happened, and the quotes are fake," she expressed online. "North loves us both, and it’s harmful and weird to pit a child against either parent for clicks."
While Kim Kardashian's Kanye West split impacts both parents' relationships elsewhere, the largest impact is the in-house effect on them and their family. Sadly for fans who hope for brighter days ahead, the past few years haven't pointed to a strong resolution. Then again, we have seen more shocking developments in this relationship before. So maybe they can still reconcile and develop a more amicable bond for the sake of their kids.