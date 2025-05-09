Kanye West's Cease And Desist Letter To Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Fake

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have had a very difficult divorce, starting in 2021 and not getting any better from there. But it seems like a massive escalation in their relationship that emerged this week is just a hoax.

According to TMZ, the cease and desist letter to the socialite on behalf of Ye is fake. News of this broke on Friday (May 9), and folks reacted wildly to this custody battle move. However, the outlet noticed a few bizarre details about the letter in question.

The Yeezy mogul's purported lawyer Kathy Johnson allegedly sent the letter to the reality TV star's attorney Laura Wasser. It concerns "the welfare and custody of Mr. West’s minor children: North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West."

However, Johnson claims to work for an inexistent law firm in Palma, Spain named JB Law Firm. There is reportedly a firm with that name in the Canary Islands, but the website and phone number don't work. Also, this doesn't clarify if the lawyer can practice in California, the setting of the custody battle.

According to an alleged direct source, Kim Kardashian responded to Kanye West, along with her camp, by treating the letter as facetious and just a move to anger her. Allegedly, Wasser never received this supposed letter.

Not only that, but the team representing Ye reportedly told TMZ that this letter is a "hoax" that he had no involvement in. We'll see if they say anything about it publicly. In any case, take everything here with a grain of salt.

May 12, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in attendance during game seven of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2012 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets at the Staples Center. Lakers won 96-87. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Of course, we didn't need a cease and desist letter to know that Kanye West is furious with Kim Kardashian. He has ranted against her a lot over the years, especially in recent months. Allegations of sex trafficking, separation from their children, and other disrespectful attacks sadly continue to pile in.