Kanye West's Cease And Desist Letter To Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Fake

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 782 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Cease Desist Kim Kardashian Fake Hip Hop News
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in attendance during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Both Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's camps have allegedly responded to this news of a cease and desist letter over custody rights and more.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have had a very difficult divorce, starting in 2021 and not getting any better from there. But it seems like a massive escalation in their relationship that emerged this week is just a hoax.

According to TMZ, the cease and desist letter to the socialite on behalf of Ye is fake. News of this broke on Friday (May 9), and folks reacted wildly to this custody battle move. However, the outlet noticed a few bizarre details about the letter in question.

The Yeezy mogul's purported lawyer Kathy Johnson allegedly sent the letter to the reality TV star's attorney Laura Wasser. It concerns "the welfare and custody of Mr. West’s minor children: North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West."

However, Johnson claims to work for an inexistent law firm in Palma, Spain named JB Law Firm. There is reportedly a firm with that name in the Canary Islands, but the website and phone number don't work. Also, this doesn't clarify if the lawyer can practice in California, the setting of the custody battle.

According to an alleged direct source, Kim Kardashian responded to Kanye West, along with her camp, by treating the letter as facetious and just a move to anger her. Allegedly, Wasser never received this supposed letter.

Not only that, but the team representing Ye reportedly told TMZ that this letter is a "hoax" that he had no involvement in. We'll see if they say anything about it publicly. In any case, take everything here with a grain of salt.

Read More: Kanye West’s Ugly History Of Publicly Targeting Kim Kardashian

Kanye West HH Lyrics
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers
May 12, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in attendance during game seven of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2012 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets at the Staples Center. Lakers won 96-87. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Of course, we didn't need a cease and desist letter to know that Kanye West is furious with Kim Kardashian. He has ranted against her a lot over the years, especially in recent months. Allegations of sex trafficking, separation from their children, and other disrespectful attacks sadly continue to pile in.

Meanwhile, the Chicago artist is also drawing controversy for his new song "HH," whose lyrics address this custody battle on top of its fascist praise. "Man, these people took my kids from me, then they froze my bank account / I got so much anger in me, got no way to take it out," he raps on the cut.

Read More: Cam'ron On The Hunt To Interview Kanye West's Cousin Following Shocking Revelation

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
kanye west Relationships Kanye West Files Cease And Desist Against Kim Kardashian As Heated Custody War Continues 2.0K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 3.6K
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images Pop Culture Kanye West's Ex-Bodyguard Sends Cease & Desist To TikTok Star 82.7K
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Relationships Kanye West's Claim About Having Not Seen Saint All Year Gets A Firm Rebuke 2.9K