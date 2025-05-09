Kanye West is not backing down from the monster that is Kim Kardashian. That's at least how he views her as he feels he's not getting anywhere near ample time with their four children. Over the last couple of months, he's made that abundantly clear amid his various hateful rants on X. However, he has yet to back up his bold words with any action.

That's at least until yesterday (May 8). Per legal documents obtained by TMZ, Kanye West sent in a cease-and-desist letter. His attorney, Kathy Johnson sent it over to Kim K's, Laura Wasser. It's "concerning the welfare and custody of Mr. West’s minor children" and "custody violations" of their mother.

Based on the timing of the filing, it seems like Kim Kardashian's alleged treatment of North West at the Met Gala on Monday (May 5) prompted Ye. We say that because that's the first claim listed in the letter. It talks specifically about how Kim allegedly left their oldest child alone in a car while she went off to enjoy the festivities.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Balenciaga show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

There's also mention of Kim posting photos of North onto TikTok. That's something that Kanye has had an "explicit objection" to. Next, it dives into the lack of time that Ye has had with their kids. "Notably, he has had no contact with his son, Saint West, in 2025, and his interactions with North, Chicago, and Psalm have been unreasonably restricted."

The Saint point was debunked by the outlet as Saint was seen with Kanye in Japan in January. Lastly, Ye states that Kim has been exploiting North for "personal or commercial gain." "Your client’s use of North West in public events and online content appears to exploit her likeness for personal or commercial gain without Mr. West’s approval. This disregards his joint custodial rights and his stated opposition to his

children’s public exposure," it reads.