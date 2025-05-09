Kanye West Files Cease And Desist Against Kim Kardashian As Heated Custody War Continues

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Kim Kardashian attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Kanye West was seemingly inspired to file this letter after Kim Kardashian's alleged treatment of North West at the Met Gala.

Kanye West is not backing down from the monster that is Kim Kardashian. That's at least how he views her as he feels he's not getting anywhere near ample time with their four children. Over the last couple of months, he's made that abundantly clear amid his various hateful rants on X. However, he has yet to back up his bold words with any action.

That's at least until yesterday (May 8). Per legal documents obtained by TMZ, Kanye West sent in a cease-and-desist letter. His attorney, Kathy Johnson sent it over to Kim K's, Laura Wasser. It's "concerning the welfare and custody of Mr. West’s minor children" and "custody violations" of their mother.

Based on the timing of the filing, it seems like Kim Kardashian's alleged treatment of North West at the Met Gala on Monday (May 5) prompted Ye. We say that because that's the first claim listed in the letter. It talks specifically about how Kim allegedly left their oldest child alone in a car while she went off to enjoy the festivities.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian
Balenciaga : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Balenciaga show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

There's also mention of Kim posting photos of North onto TikTok. That's something that Kanye has had an "explicit objection" to. Next, it dives into the lack of time that Ye has had with their kids. "Notably, he has had no contact with his son, Saint West, in 2025, and his interactions with North, Chicago, and Psalm have been unreasonably restricted."

The Saint point was debunked by the outlet as Saint was seen with Kanye in Japan in January. Lastly, Ye states that Kim has been exploiting North for "personal or commercial gain." "Your client’s use of North West in public events and online content appears to exploit her likeness for personal or commercial gain without Mr. West’s approval. This disregards his joint custodial rights and his stated opposition to his
children’s public exposure," it reads.

Interestingly though, people close to Kim Kardashian have claimed that Kanye has rarely asked to see the kids. Moreover, despite what he's said about her online, he's never been denied access to visit when he does ask. It sounds like her and her legal team have yet to respond to this cease and desist.

