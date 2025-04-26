Kanye West Wishes He Had Kids With Paris Hilton Instead Of Kim Kardashian

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 873 Views
Mar 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Kanye West and Chaney Jones attend the game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
During his short-lived Twitch stream, Kanye West doubled down on his previous regret over marrying Kim Kardashian and fathering her kids.

Kanye West had a pretty eventful Twitch debut livestream for all of about ten minutes before the platform banned him. Ye touched on all the usual topics these days: his antisemitism, his disdain for other rappers, and his family struggles.

On that last point, the Chicago artist doubled down on his regret over marrying – and fathering the children of – Kim Kardashian. In fact, he brought up Paris Hilton as a preferred example, referencing Kim's rise to fame as her stylist in a clip caught by Hollywood Unlocked.

"Kim was Paris Hilton's assistant," Kanye West said of his ex wife. "I should've had a baby with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian. Could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton? How many hotels I'd have now? Think about that. [...] And Paris Hilton had the vision, and then, that's what happened. Kim was like the Virgil. Kim was like Paris Hilton's Virgil. And that's what happened. If you like Arnold Schwarzenegger and you have a kid with a nanny, the nanny's only power is to take your kids. So Kim's only power is to take my kids. I had a baby with a f***ing assistant, bro. [...] It's king time now, bro. No more motherf***ing assistants, no more hugs."

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

For those unaware, Kanye West had previously dragged Kim Kardashian for their nasty divorce, her family allegedly separating him from his kids, being an alleged sex trafficker, and fielding collaborations for North West.

"I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her," he told DJ Akademiks. "But that wasn’t God’s plan." "No, that was my fault," Ye added when Ak asked about folks calling out his lack of accountability.

This controversy with the Kardashians continues to cause debate online. But when Kanye is disrespecting his children's mother and declaring all-out war, some fans can't help but look at the other side instead.

Nevertheless, we hope things become more amicable from here in some way. Elsewhere, Kanye West is making more enemies in hip-hop and doubling down on many of his ideological and behavioral inflamations.

