Kanye West Claims Playboi Carti Told Him He’s “The Worst Enemy To Have”

Kanye West has been at odds with Playboi Carti ever since MUSIC dropped last month. The Chicago rapper has made it clear that he's not happy his vocals were left off the project, ranting about the situation online various times. Carti has kept fairly quiet about all of this publicly, but according to Ye, the Opium founder may not be as unbothered as he seems.

During a recent stream, he even alleged that Carti came to the hotel he was staying at with a gun. "I got to tell you another thing that Carti said to me on the phone, n***a," he said. "This n***a told me he was at the Chateau [Marmont hotel] with a gun, n***a. What that mean, n***a? And the n***a say he don't be on the Internet. It's like, if you don't be on the Internet, what are we talking about, then? I ain't say nothing, then."

He also trashed Carti's album, and had more to say about him on X last night.

Kanye West Stream

"Carti told me he the worst enemy to have [laughing emojis]," he wrote. Carti isn't the only person Ye dissed during his stream, however. He also went viral for his hurtful comments about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children.

He said he wished he'd had children with Paris Hilton instead of the SKIMS founder, envisioning what his life would be like if he had.

"Kim was Paris Hilton's assistant," he claimed. "I should've had a baby with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian. Could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton? How many hotels I'd have now? Think about that. [...] And Paris Hilton had the vision, and then, that's what happened. Kim was like the Virgil. Kim was like Paris Hilton's Virgil. And that's what happened. If you like Arnold Schwarzenegger and you have a kid with a nanny, the nanny's only power is to take your kids. So Kim's only power is to take my kids. I had a baby with a f***ing assistant, bro."