Kanye West Boldly Claims He Invented Streaming And Calls Kai Cenat Out For Stealing His Idea

Kanye West has dipped his toes into the livestreaming world on multiple occasions now, so much so that he even feels responsible for it. In a livestream clip caught by AkademiksTV on Twitter, Ye claims he invented the concept of streaming and dismissed Twitch giant Kai Cenat's claim to the throne.

If you're confused, this is in reference to the Yeezy mogul's livestreams while he was working on his 2021 album Donda at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.. Neither individual here was the first to "go live," but the Chicago artist thinks he deserves more credit. Also, he jumbled in some more antisemitic bigotry in there to stick with his performatively provocative brand.

"I invented the streaming s**t with Donda," Kanye West ranted about Kai Cenat. "No, this n***a gon' tell me, 'Oh, Kai Cenat had n***as in the prison.' I said, 'Jews been had n***as in prisons.' I was like, n***a, that was my whole s**t. Sleeping in the stadium. N***as is taking the whole swag and running with it. But that's one thing that old n***as be doing. N***as will pull up and want you to remember some s**t. That's how n***as get out and get shot and s**t. 'Man, you remember?' 'No.' Bow. You out of here."

Kanye West Kai Cenat Beef

For those unaware, this is far from the first time Kanye West has beefed with Kai Cenat. It all started in the VULTURES era, when Ye sent Kai a merch box that didn't fit him well. After Cenat complained on his livestream, Kanye went at him, and things have been very rocky ever since.

"F**k that n***a corny," Kanye West recently said about Kai Cenat during a livestream. However, they have launched a lot of praise each other's way too, so this is a bit of a fickle feud. That is, of course, unless the streamer will finally put his foot down.

Among Kanye West's many other controversies, this is influence you can't deny. You can't exactly call it "invention" either, but the Donda era was massive. So maybe there's more of a connection here than fans might assume... Or it's just exaggerated.