Kanye West Goes After Kai Cenat During Livestream

Recently, Kanye West teamed up with Digital Nas for a Twitch stream, working on his new album WW3 and previewing what's to come. At one point in the stream, he also shared his thoughts on internet personality Kai Cenat, and had less than kind things to say. "F*ck that n***a corny," he said of the 23-year-old.

Ye appears to have a love-hate relationship with Cenat, as he does with many. His remarks come just a few weeks after he praised him for making the batcave that appeared in the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight films his streaming location. "I love where he taking this I’m proud of the direction," he wrote on X in February. "Justin came to Japan to meet the real Bruce Wayne Kai is on the movie set of the Batcave."

Kanye West & Kai Cenat

Before that, however, the two of them were supposed to do a stream together which ultimately never happened. This is because Cenat decided to pull the plug after Ye made some incredibly offensive remarks on X. He praised Hitler, demanded Diddy's release from prison, called himself racist, and more. Cenat addressed the bizarre rant on stream, confirming that they would no longer be collaborating. "I'm gonna go ahead and address the elephant in the room," he said. "I seen the tweets, bro. I don't know what's going on."

Dissing Cenat wasn't all Ye did during his recent stream, however. He also previewed his new song "Heil Hitler," in which he takes a shot at Drake. "N****s be actin like f**g*ts so much I think they might be Drake... They dont understand the things I say on Twitter... all my n****s Nazis n***a Heil Hitler," he sings. In another song from the album, which he debuted on DJ Akademiks' stream last week, he confirms that Bianca Censori left him after one of his X tirades.