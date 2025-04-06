Kanye West Goes After Kai Cenat During Livestream

BY Caroline Fisher 1181 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Goes After Kai Cenat Hip Hop News
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo)
During his latest stream, Kanye West also previewed his new song "Heil Hitler," which features a shot at Drake.

Recently, Kanye West teamed up with Digital Nas for a Twitch stream, working on his new album WW3 and previewing what's to come. At one point in the stream, he also shared his thoughts on internet personality Kai Cenat, and had less than kind things to say. "F*ck that n***a corny," he said of the 23-year-old.

Ye appears to have a love-hate relationship with Cenat, as he does with many. His remarks come just a few weeks after he praised him for making the batcave that appeared in the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight films his streaming location. "I love where he taking this I’m proud of the direction," he wrote on X in February. "Justin came to Japan to meet the real Bruce Wayne Kai is on the movie set of the Batcave."

Read More: Kanye West Takes A Shot At Drake In Bizarre New “Heil Hitler” Snippet

Kanye West & Kai Cenat

Before that, however, the two of them were supposed to do a stream together which ultimately never happened. This is because Cenat decided to pull the plug after Ye made some incredibly offensive remarks on X. He praised Hitler, demanded Diddy's release from prison, called himself racist, and more. Cenat addressed the bizarre rant on stream, confirming that they would no longer be collaborating. "I'm gonna go ahead and address the elephant in the room," he said. "I seen the tweets, bro. I don't know what's going on."

Dissing Cenat wasn't all Ye did during his recent stream, however. He also previewed his new song "Heil Hitler," in which he takes a shot at Drake. "N****s be actin like f**g*ts so much I think they might be Drake... They dont understand the things I say on Twitter... all my n****s Nazis n***a Heil Hitler," he sings. In another song from the album, which he debuted on DJ Akademiks' stream last week, he confirms that Bianca Censori left him after one of his X tirades.

Read More: Kanye West Roams Tokyo Without Bianca Censori After Admitting To Messy Split In New Song

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Drake Snippet Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Takes A Shot At Drake In Bizarre New “Heil Hitler” Snippet 2.8K
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Music Kanye West Disses Adin Ross And Praises Kai Cenat In The Same Tweet 1.9K
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Pop Culture Kai Cenat Confirms Kanye West Stream Is Canceled After Twitter Rant 11.5K
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Beef Adin Ross Drops Nuclear Rant Against Kanye West: "You're A Piece Of..." 15.4K