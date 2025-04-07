DJ Scheme Boldly Claims Cole Bennett Once Slapped Digital Nas In The Face

DJ Scheme recently recalled an alleged dispute between Cole Bennett and Digital Nas which reportedly turned physical. Reacting to a video of Kanye West and Nas making fun of Kai Cenat on X (formerly Twitter, Scheme wrote: "I will never forget watching Digital Nas get Slapped directly in the face by Cole Bennet bc he said 'f*ck Cole he’s a b*tch' and bro did nothing about it."

When DJ Akademiks reshared the post on Instagram, he suggested Scheme may be upset with Digital Nas for working with Kanye West. In the comments section, Scheme clarified that the move had nothing to do with it. "Ima be real it had nuin to do w him working a ye.. just every time I see his name the memory of the back hand flashes in my memory," he remarked. Nas ended up in the comments section as well, writing: "HE AINT EVEN GET TO MEET THE NEW ME."

Kanye West's New Album

Kanye West will be working with Digital Nas on his new album, WW3. He announced the project, earlier this month, sharing a tracklist that includes several collaborations with Dave Blunts. The song titles are characteristically controversial, such as "Heil Hitler" and "Virgil Let Me Down." As for the cover art, it depicts two individuals wearing red and white Ku Klux Klan-inspired outfits. News of the project arrives less than a month after West put out his last album, Bully.