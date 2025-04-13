Kanye West Shows Love To Kodak Black & Adin Ross For Praising His "WW3" Single

Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 1: Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)
Kanye West's "WW3" single is expected to serve as a title track for his next album, although he still hasn't confirmed a release date.

Kanye West showed love to Kodak Black and Adin Ross in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night, reacting to a clip of the two listening to his new single, “WW3." In doing so, he mentioned Ross continuing to support him despite the numerous antisemitic comments he's made over the years which have ramped up in recent months.

"This mean eveeeerrryyyything to me this Sunday Morning," Kanye West responded to the video. "Also thank you to Adin for being a Jew rocking out to this. It’s music. Maybe I got a drop of love left in this black heart of mine. Yall don’t understand the only thing that stops my rampages is love. Love is my kryptonite." In more posts, he reiterated: "Love is my kryptonite... Not being thrown in a hospital."

Kanye West New Album

Kanye West has suggest that the "WW3" single will serve as a title track for his next album. While he hasn't confirmed when he'll be dropping the project, he shared a tracklist featuring several collaborations with Dave Blunts. The titles of the songs are expecedly offensive, such as "Heil Hitler," "Free Diddy," "Cosby," and more. He also caused even more controversy when he posted the cover art, which depicts two individuals wearing red and white Ku Klux Klan-inspired outfits. The rollout for WW3 began just weeks after Ye dropped his previous project, Bully.

Kanye West has been making countless headlines in recent weeks for his antics on social media. He's been beefing with Playboi Carti over Kim Kardashian, calling out Jay-Z and Beyonce, and accusing many more former celebrity friends of betrayal. He even attended an interview with DJ Akademiks while wearing a black KKK-inspired outfit. During that conversation, he admitted he never wanted to have kids with Kim Kardashian. “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her,” West said. “But that wasn’t God’s plan.” The two share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

