Kanye West Says He Makes "Cuck" Music With Bizarre Explanation

Kanye West says his style of music can be described as "cuck." He elaborated on the idea in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) as his nonstop antics on the platform continued on Saturday. After comparing his sound to several other genres of music, he began getting extremely sexual.

"My genre of music is called CUCK. Think Punk Prog Rock Rap Electronic Berlin School Synth Wave," West wrote in his first post. He added: "CUCK is my whole style. It’s my music it’s the way I dress it’s my attitude. Of course I’m punk I’m the most punk n***a living but Punk ain’t Punk enough to describe me. and punk got n****s that dress like Devo with cone heads and sh*t. My sh*t is sex drugs rock n roll money politics homophobia sexual harassment and racism. I’m a walking lawsuit. I read more pornography than I read bible pages. I won’t even read a paragraph unless it’s a story about a b*tch getting the sh*t f*cked out her. If you ain’t talking about a b*tch getting the sh*t f*cked out of her I don’t wanna hear it."

Kanye West New Album

Kanye West's comments about his genre of music come as he continues to prepare for the release of his next album, WW3. While there's no release date as of now, he's already shared a tracklist featuring several collaborations with Dave Blunts. He also posted the cover art, depicting two individuals wearing red and white Ku Klux Klan-inspired outfits. Prior to the promotion of WW3, Ye dropped Bully as a visual album in March.