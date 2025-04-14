Kanye West Claims His Mother Was A Lesbian And Used To Hook Up With His Babysitter

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Kanye West's comment about his mother is far from the first bizarre and controversial post he's made on social media lately.

Kanye West says that his late mother, Donda, was actually a lesbian and he once witnessed her hooking up with his babysitter. He made the bizarre comments in a post on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend, suggesting that he started hooking up with his employees because of her behavior.

"You know that day when you her noises coming from your moms room and you and you find out she’s a lesbian and you’re like Mom that’s my babysitter. You’re sleeping with the employees. See, I got it from you mom," Kanye West wrote. The revelation has expectedly left fans on social media shocked. "Ye dissed Virgil, every rapper, countries, religions, and now his own mom," one user wrote. Another added: "Bad mouthing your own mother on twitter. Ye you’re better than this."

Kanye West's Online Antics

The posts about his mother were far from the only explicit statements Kanye West wrote on X over the weekend. He also described his style of music as "cuck" while writing several other sexual remarks. "My genre of music is called CUCK. Think Punk Prog Rock Rap Electronic Berlin School Synth Wave," West wrote in his first post. He added: "CUCK is my whole style. It’s my music it’s the way I dress it’s my attitude. Of course I’m punk I’m the most punk n***a living but Punk ain’t Punk enough to describe me. and punk got n****s that dress like Devo with cone heads and sh*t. My sh*t is sex drugs rock n roll money politics homophobia sexual harassment and racism. I’m a walking lawsuit. I read more pornography than I read bible pages. I won’t even read a paragraph unless it’s a story about a b*tch getting the sh*t f*cked out her. If you ain’t talking about a b*tch getting the sh*t f*cked out of her I don’t wanna hear it."

Kanye West's mother, Donda, passed away in 2007 at the age of 58 from of coronary artery disease following cosmetic surgery. West famously dedicated his performances of "Hey Mama" on his Glow in the Dark Tour as well as at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards to her.

