Kanye West Reveals He's Struggled With Suicidal Thoughts Since The Death Of His Mother

Kanye West has admitted that he's been dealing with suicidal thoughts since the death of his mother, Donda West, in 2007. In the midst of an endless barrage of offensive and controversial posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, West spoke about the impact the loss has had on him. She died of coronary artery disease and multiple post-operative factors from cosmetic surgery at the age of 58 in 2007.

"I THOUGHT ABOUT KILLING MYSELF AT AT LEAST ONCE A MONTH EVER SINCE MY MAMA WAS KILLED IN HER SURGERY I ALWAYS BLAMED MYSELF," West revealed in a series of posts. "I FELT LIKE IT A NEVER 'MADE IT' MY MOM WOULD STILL BE ALIVE. PEOPLE ASK IF IM OK. THIS PAST FIVE WEEKS HAVE

BEEN THE FIRST TIME I HAVEN’T WANTED TO KILL MYSELF SINCE MY MAMA DIED."

Kanye West's Twitter Antics

Kanye West has been making countless headlines over the last 24 hours as he continues to trend on social media for targeting numerous other celebrities on X. He explained why he's so upset with artists he previously collaborated with in one post, writing: “NOBODY GET A PASS. I WAS A PART OF SO MANY OF THESE N****S SUCCESS AND A LOT OF N****S LET THE JEWS CONTROL THEM. PUSHA TALKING ABOUT HE DONT AGREE WITH MY POLITICAL OPINIONS. BRO I HATE ALL THESE N****S. THATBIVE SAT AND CHOPPED SOMGS FOR TY AINT HAVE TO USE THE TERM HATE SPEECH. EVERY N***A IN THE INDUSTRY IS A SLAVE TO THIS F*GGOT ASS JEWISH INDUSTRY. EVERRRYYYYY ONE. DO YOUR F*CKING DISS SONGS OR PULL UP.”