Donda West
- Pop CultureKanye West Reportedly Paid Off Employee Who Claimed He Praised Hitler A former employee reportedly came to the settlement with the Yeezy designer. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureWillie D Suggests Kanye's Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To BacklashWillie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicKanye West Shares Picture Of His Late Mother On IGKanye West posted a black and white photo of his mother on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLeVar Burton Takes Issue With Kanye West's Comment About Never Reading A BookThe "Reading Rainbow" icon brought up the mogul's English professor mother, Donda West, and his new school, Donda Academy.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentKanye West's "Jeen-Yuhs" Act III: Everything We LearnedDelving into some of the most turbulent moments of Kanye West's life, we break down all of the takeaways from the third and final instalment in the "Jeen-Yuhs" saga. By Robert Blair
- Pop Culture"Jeen-Yuhs" Filmmakers Coodie & Chike Speak On "Narrative Shift" After Kanye West's Mother Passes AwayThe pair also discussed why they denied Ye's request for a final say in the docuseries' editing.By Erika Marie
- GramKanye West Shares Throwback Baby Photo With Mother DondaYe shared an old baby photo with his mother Donda on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- ReviewsKanye West "DONDA" Review"DONDA" offers a sense of familiarity in response to the demands for the return of the “Old Kanye.” Unfortunately, it’s not all that it’s cracked up to be.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Preps "DONDA", HBCU Offers Resolution On Behalf Of His MotherThe president of Morris Brown College, where Ye's mother taught, tweeted the rapper about delivering a speech in honor of Donda West.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Hosted Private Listening Party For New Album, Features Allegedly RevealedKanye West's upcoming album will reportedly feature Lil Baby, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Griselda, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, and more.By Alex Zidel
- GramHazel-E Questions If Kanye West's Mother Had Support Following Deadly SurgeryThe reality star recently shared she had a frightening surgery where he breast implants were removed & she later needed a blood transfusion.By Erika Marie
- RandomRosie O'Donnell Tells Kanye West To Take Meds, Mentions His MotherThe comedian faced a bit of backlash after commenting on Ye's recent tweet and including a brief mention of his late mother, Donda West.By Erika Marie
- GossipKanye West's Dealing With "Unresolved Grief" From Mom's Death, Family Friend SaysDonda West's ex-boyfriend speaks on Kanye's latest antics.By Aron A.
- NewsKanye West Shares New Song, "Donda," In Honor Of His Late MotherKanye dropped a new song in honor of his late mother.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKanye West Purchases Childhood Chicago Home For $225KKanye West bought his childhood home back in 2018, but only recently did he obtain paperwork to move forward with renovations. By Erika Marie
- RandomKanye West Praised For Donating To Charity Helping Chicago's ElderlyKanye West has partnered with Josephine "Mother" Wade who provides three meals a day for the elderly in his hometown of Chicago.By Erika Marie
- RandomBizzy Bone Thinks Kanye's Late Mom Told Him Amber Rose Was Wrong For YeHe said he heard a voice.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKanye West's Donation To Atlanta Church Rejected Over Rapper's Support Of TrumpThey gave him a platform for Sunday Service, but they decided they didn't want his money.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Celebrates Donda's Memory While Kim Kardashian Beams With PrideKanye West shares a personal anecdote about his late mother, Donda. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKanye West Rolls Out New Mother's Day Sunday Service MerchThe crewneck is printed on Yeezy blanks and is a special Mother's Day item.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Pays Tribute To Donda West During Mother's Day Sunday ServiceKanye West delivers a beautiful tribute to his mother during Sunday Service.By Aron A.