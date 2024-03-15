Kanye West Feels As Though His Mom Speaks Through North West

Kanye had some interesting thoughts on his daughter.

Kanye West and his mother Donda were extremely close. Overall, Donda was a huge influence on Kanye and his rise to fame. He used to mention her all the time in interviews, and she was a large part of the Jeen-Yuhs documentary. Unfortunately, she passed away in 2007, and it was a devastating time in Ye's life. To this day, he is still feeling the effects of her passing. However, he has been able to honor her in many ways. For instance, he named his album Donda after her, and he has also created institutions in her name.

When someone is such a massive part of your life, sometimes, you will see that person manifest in others. As Ye was telling Big Boy in his most recent interview, he sees a lot of his mom in North West. In the clip below, he says "Sometimes i feel like my mom speaks through her." Ye made this revelation when he was showing North his song "Back To Me." North told Ye that the song was a "banger" and that at the end of the day, he needs to say how he feels. In Ye's mind, that is the exact same advice that his mom would have given him.

Kanye West Pours His Heart Out

North West has taken a huge interest in music. So much so, she is going to be dropping her own album. Kanye is going to have a massive part in the production of this album, and there is no doubt that fans are very excited about this. Whether or not the album actually does come out, is another story. Only time will tell whether or not she is just like her father, who likes to delay his albums for weeks and even months on end.

Let us know what you think of Ye's comments, down below. What do you think of North's upcoming music career? Are you excited for her new album? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

