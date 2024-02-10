Kanye West's "Vultures" Finally On Spotify

After multiple hours without the album on Spotify, plus a brief removal from Apple Music, the new Ty Dolla $ign collab album seems finally here.

It's been an even wilder past few hours for Kanye West fans than usual, as he finally dropped his Ty Dolla $ign collab album, Vultures. Moreover, the project only landed on Apple Music over the weekend, which obviously had non-users quite pressed and panicked online. However, the LP finally landed on Spotify, YouTube, and presumably other platforms, although it's still under kind of bizarre technical circumstances. Vultures will show up if you search for it on Spotify, but at press time, it doesn't appear on Ye's artist page, which might just be a technical glitch that will be fixed very soon.

Still, there's the chance that Spotify eventually takes the album down, just like Apple Music seemingly did earlier today (Saturday, February 10). But this could just be due to other technical difficulties, not any action from an entity specifically, so perhaps we'll never know the real answer there. Kanye West had previously shared text message conversations with his team about Spotify not having Vultures, and it seems like they fixed things up quickly. It's worth noting that this is an independent release, so sample clearance issues, a lack of a major label, and revisions probably influenced the chaotic nature of this drop.

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures Finally Lands On Spotify

What's more is that we apparently have two more volumes of Vultures coming alter this year, plus a Kanye West solo album sometime in the near future. As such, we might get way more music from this collab that they teased but didn't include on this first installment, such as "Everybody" and "River." Of course, this also comes amid a lot of drama and backlash for his antisemitic double-downs and other controversial statements, which unfortunately are baked into the music. Those conversations will surely continue, but for now, folks are just dissecting the music.

In addition to all this, the 46-year-old also teased a Super Bowl commercial for Yeezy, but whether it airs this Sunday is anyone's guess. We can't imagine the conversation around this ad that higher-ups are having right now. But he's here to stay, it seems, and what we'll have to wait for is any retribution or true sign of change that would shift his art away from truly harmful implications. For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West, stay up to date on HNHH.

