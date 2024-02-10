Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Drop "Vultures 1": All Features & Production Credits

Vultures 1, the first album in a trilogy of releases from Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign, is finally out. Along with it comes a whole host of features across the 16 tracks, with more expected across the upcoming releases. The first feature of Vultures 1 is India Love on "Keys To My Life". Two songs later, Kanye is joined by his daughter North West for "Talking/Once Again". That is followed by an appearance from Freddie Gibbs on "Back To Me". Tracks 7 and 8 are another pair of back-to-back features, with Nipsey Hussle & YG appearing on "Do It" and Quavo featuring on "Paperwork". The final four features can be found between tracks 10 and 13. There are two appearances by Playboi Carti - "Fuk Sum" (also featuring Travis Scott) and "Carnival" (also featuring Rich The Kid). Meanwhile, Chris Brown adds his vocals to "Beg Forgiveness". Finally, there is the album's namesake, which features Lil Durk & Bump J.

Meanwhile, the album also features a whole host of producers. with Genius listing 40 in total. Big names include JPEGMAFIA, London On Da Track, Timbaland, and Wheezy. Another veteran presence is Ambezza, a multi-platinum producer who produced "Life Is Good" from Future & Drake. There are also 51 writers on Vultures 1.

Rich The Kid Calls Kanye "The GOAT"

Elsewhere, Rich the Kid has declared Kanye "the GOAT" during a sidewalk interview with Baller Alert. "He is the GOAT, no debate," Rich said. It's a fitting declaration given, as mentioned, Rich collabed with Kanye and Playboi Carti for "Carnival", which appears on the now-released Vultures I. "Carnival" also caused some pre-release controversy as Ozzy Osbourne claimed that the song contained an uncleared Black Sabbath sample.

Furthermore, the impromptu interview also saw Rich reveal that he is planning to drop a massive bet on the Super Bowl. Rich said he was going to place a $1 million bet on Sunday's game. The Chiefs and 49ers face off in Vegas in a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl. An estimated $23.1 billion has been bet on the matchup. That eclipses the estimated $16B put down on bets for last year's game between the Chiefs and Eagles. However, Rich refused to say which team he was putting his money on. Born and raised in Queens, it's hard to say which team Rich will be backing.

