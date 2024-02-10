Freddie Gibbs Praised By Fans For Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures 1" Feature

Freddie Gibbs is a fan-favorite feature on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's new collab album, Vultures. It finally came out this weekend, and just like many fans anticipated, he provided a killer guest verse on the track "Back To Me." Of course, this was one of the first previewed songs that we heard from this project, and it dates back to their first listening event for it. Over a crisp drum break and ethereal vocal samples, the Indiana MC flows wildly over it, displaying why he's one of the best spitters in the game right now. Say what you will about Ye, his collaborators, and the ugly parts of this rollout, release, and platform, but talking strictly about the music, the effort here is undeniable.

What's more is that fans on social media are really excited about finally getting this feature on Vultures after so long. "Freddie Gibbs deserves a lifetime supply of YZY products after giving a verse like that wtf," one user expressed. "Freddie Gibbs took off on this Ye Album. One of my favorite verses so far this year. Lethal," another added, and you can find many more messages like these a little further down below. If you don't have Apple Music (the only platform the album is up on at press time), you can find leaked versions of the cut on YouTube, Twitter, or other social media platforms.

Read More: Kanye West Finally Drops “Vultures”… But There’s A Sad Catch For Spotify Users: Fans React

Freddie Gibbs Hops On Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Back to Me"

However, there was a point in which Freddie Gibbs' appearance on Vultures was a bit more of a contentious affair. In his rant about wanting to work with Ye and do a better job than his collaborators, JPEGMAFIA ended up taking shots at the Piñata lyricist. This is ironic because Peggy provided production on a couple of tracks on the new album, and all of them are stellar additions. At least this beef didn't result in either artist delivering mediocre performances or contributions.

Fan Reactions To The Vultures Cut

Meanwhile, with two more Vultures volumes and a solo Ye album reportedly on the way, we'll see what other features capture fans' hearts. Was "Back to Me" your favorite track on this first edition or did other features take the cake? Drop your thoughts in the comments and log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Freddie Gibbs, Kanye West, and Ty Dolla Sign.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Says Cancel Culture Has Double Standard When It Comes To Black Men