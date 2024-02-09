Kanye West Dropping Solo Album "Y3" Soon, Erick Sermon Claims

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign didn't drop Vultures today (Friday, February 9), as many fans hoped and expected. However, even though that hype cycle isn't even done, it seems like a new one is starting right away. Moreover, we previously heard that the Chicago artists was working on both this collab album (or album series) and another solo project. During his recent appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, EPMD legend Erick Sermon claimed that it's coming soon. He spoke on producing for the project, what the dynamics were like, and some brief thoughts on separating the art from the artist.

"I started on May 30 doing the first album," Erick Sermon said of Kanye West's next moves. "Then, after I went to Italy, Ty Dolla Sign was there. So they had put some thing called Vultures together. Even though I still made that project, that wasn't what I was working on with him. [I was working on] Y3, yes [his solo album]. I ended up going to Italy. When I got there, Ty had sung on one of my songs already. Then I ended up doing another record, too, when I got to Italy. So I was in between. Hopefully, when this is done, we can get back to Y3.

Read More: Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Unleash Apocalyptic Visual For “Vultures”

Erick Sermon Teases New Kanye West Solo Album Y3: Watch

"It's cr*zy," Erick Sermon remarked about Kanye West's Italy sessions. "Because we was in Sting's place. Yeah, so his villas was fantastic, you know? The vibe in the room... It's cr*zy how Ye, like... PA speakers. You don't care about the bleeding, you don't care about how loud, he just wants it to be loud. It doesn't matter. The two PAs and the two subs on both of them, and that's it. In every room! At the hotel, we had it; at the warehouse, we had it. We was in the Edition Hotel on the eighth floor. No guests, nobody said s**t. When I first talked to Ty, he started playing all Erick Sermon s**t. Because he was saying that my '95 album is what his brother put him onto. When I tell you he played six records and knew them all, it shocked the s**t out of me. Yeah, he's a great songwriter. He was mad nonchalant, stayed smoking.

"But again, I'm the old head inside the place, you know?" he concluded. "Again, I'm nine years older than Ye, too. Even thought it's me and him and the writers. Ye is a person that whatever people say is not what I experienced. Music is music. And that passion that you have as a producer, when you hear something dope, it's like, 'Yo!' Same s**t. And that's all it was about. You can't take nothing from his ear, the vibe, the rhyming, the context, all of it. So I don't know no other s**t. I just know what we was doing and how he felt about me. He said, 'Yo Erick, everybody in here. That person who's doing my wardrobe, the person who's building my building, the one who's doing my president campaign. These people over here, everybody here are geniuses. That's why you're here.'" For more on Erick Sermon and Kanye West, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Kanye West Could Perform At Pyramids Of Giza & Great Wall Of China