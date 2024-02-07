Kanye West Could Perform At Pyramids Of Giza & Great Wall Of China

With the first volume of Vultures only days away from dropping, it looks like Kanye West could have some exciting shows lined up in the near future. According to a new screenshot, he was allegedly offered opportunities to perform at various major international venues recently. In the conversation, Ye's seemingly informed that the Corcovado in Brazil, the Great Wall of China, and the Giza Pyramids would "love to have" him.

It's unclear whether or not Ye will actually perform at any of these destinations. It wouldn't be the first time fans saw him at a historic venue, however. Back in August, Travis Scott performed at the iconic Circus Maximus in Italy after his own scheduled show at the Giza Pyramids was canceled. During the show, he brought Ye onstage for a couple of songs.

Read More: Bianca Censori's Raincoat Bares All While Kanye West Stays Completely Covered Up

Kanye West Seemingly Offered International Shows

The alleged screenshots surfaced after Ye shared that he was having trouble getting venues to book him. He suggested that it's due to his infamous 2022 antisemitism scandal. He had already secured a spot at Chicago's United Center on February 9 but was out of luck elsewhere. Fortunately, after hearing Ye's plea, several of his well-connected friends reached out with opportunities.

Shortly after, talk of a 2024-2025 world tour began after Ye posted a screenshot of some tentative tour dates. Potential destinations could include Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Cairo, Dubai, Tokyo, and more. Clearly, there are still plenty of venues willing to host Ye, but fans will just have to wait and see what ends up being confirmed. What do you think of rumors that Kanye West could perform at the Corcovado, the Great Wall of China, or the Pyramids of Giza? Which venue would you like to see him perform at? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign To Host "Vultures" Volume 1 Listening Party In Chicago

[Via]