Kanye West Gives Jay-Z’s Now-Viral Grammys Speech A Seal Of Approval

Last night, Jay-Z made for one of the most memorable moments at the Grammys. The 24-time award winner was given the Dr. Dre Global Impact award and brought Blue Ivy on stage alongside him for a memorable acceptance speech. He got on stage to accept his award and called out the Grammys themselves. Firstly, he took aim at the Academy's slow acceptance of hip-hop and even told a story about once boycotting the show as a result. He concluded his speech by pointing out how strange it is that Beyonce has the most Grammys of all time and yet she's never won for Album Of The Year.

In a gesture of agreement, Kanye West took to his Instagram story to share the clip. He didn't provide any sort of caption to the video so it's hard to know exactly what he's thinking or why he shared it. But West has been no stranger to criticizing award shows in the past. He notoriously also stood up for Beyonce after Taylor Swift beat her out for Best Music Video at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. West also has quite an impressive roster of Grammy wins. He most recently scored two victories at the 64th Grammys a few years ago. He took home the Best Rap Song award for "Jail" and the Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Hurricane." That hasn't stopped him from criticizing the Grammy Academy though.

Kanye West Shares Jay-Z's Grammy Speech

Another controversy from last night surrounded Nicki Minaj. She's been nominated for 12 different Grammys, adding two more last night for her song "Barbie World" with Ice Spice. But despite her nominations she hasn't won a single time. Some fans may have thought that streak was over after a tweet from the official Grammys twitter account.

The account mistakenly tweeted out that "Barbie World" won Best Rap Song, when the award was actually given to a track by Killer Mike. What do you think of Kanye West sharing Jay-Z's viral Grammys speech to his Instagram story? Do you think he agreed with a lot of the points Jay made about the Grammy Academy? Let us know in the comment section below.

