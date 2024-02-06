Bianca Censori's Raincoat Bares All While Kanye West Stays Completely Covered Up

By now, we're used to seeing celebrities act up in scantily clad looks during Hot Girl Summer, but it seems Bianca Censori is encouraging her supporters to keep that same energy in the winter. The Australian has been donning plenty of fur to keep her warm over the past few months, but that doesn't mean she's not showing off her bodacious body either. Kanye West seems to be keeping his wife dry from the rain in various plastic ponchos, which she notably wears little underneath.

Earlier this week, Censori's sheer covering turned heads as she and her husband stepped out for a studio session together. While the black-haired beauty left little to the imagination with her ensemble, Ye was covered from head to toe, layering a hefty brown poncho over his all-black outfit, complete with rubber boots. His other half also donned knee-high black heels, though those seem to be the only part of her kept hidden beneath her poncho.

Ye and Bianca Censori Are Unlike Any Other Couple in Hollywood

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

As TMZ notes, black font across the front of the garment mostly hides Censori's breasts. Some snapshots show her strategically maintaining modesty around her pubic area, and she may have been wearing a nude-coloured thong to provide her with more comfort while stepping out in such a vulnerable state.

Kanye West has always had a love for styling the romantic interests in his life. However, the father of four has been noticeably agitated by inquiries about the possibility of him "controlling" his wife, Bianca Censori, as of late. Check out Ye's explosive reaction to a TMZ reporter's questions at the link below, and since we're unable to post paparazzi photos directly on HNHH, you can find a better look at the Yeezy architect's bold fashion statement by clicking the Via at the bottom of the page.

