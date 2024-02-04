Playboi Carti, Kanye West, & Bianca Censori Link Up In L.A.

Playboi Carti was spotted meeting up with Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori in Los Angeles over the weekend. The two appeared to be filming a music video together, along with Luka Sabbat. Ye hid his face from the paparazzi by rocking both a Michael Myers mask and a Jason Voorhees mask.

When OurGenerationMusic shared a picture of the group together, fans expressed their excitement for a collaboration. "Carti gotta link with a distributor for a release date," one fan commented. Another was less optimistic: "At this point Carti just fk wit Ye on the strength, at this point I doubt if they make anything else together."

Read More: Playboi Carti's "2024" Is Turning Into An Overnight Sensation

Kanye West Attends Opening Of 424 Store

Kanye West during the grand opening of 424's Melrose Place store held at 424 on February 2, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images)

Carti and West's link-up comes after the two recently collaborated on the single, "2024." Ye handled production on the song alongside ojivolta and earlonthebeat. While Carti is preparing for the release of a new album, so is West. He's scheduled to drop his Ty Dolla Sign collaborative effort, Vultures, on February 9, 2024. That date is the latest after several delays to the project. Carti will be making an appearance on the tracklist with the song, "Fuk Sumn." Other collaborators across the album include Chris Brown, Future, Freddie Gibbs, Quavo, Lil Durk, Young Thug, and more. Nicki Minaj was expected to appear on the song, "New Body," but she rejected West's clearance of the track. She explained online that she meant "no disrespect," but that the "train has left the station."

Playboi Carti With Kanye West

Check out a photo from the video shoot with Ye and Carti above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West and Playboi Carti as well as their upcoming albums on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kanye West Hints Quavo & Rich The Kid Collab Is On The Way

[Via]