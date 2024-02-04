Kanye West Hints Quavo & Rich The Kid Collab Is On The Way

Kanye West may be in a lot of public hot water right now, but that hasn't stopped collaborations from coming his way. What's more is that, with how cryptic and frankly misleading his movement tends to be, these could sprout up out of nowhere and be dismissed within a few hours. In this instance, speculation around a new team-up stems from the Chicago artist's recent Instagram Story post about another rap duo. Quavo and Rich The Kid spent their time at an Atlanta Hawks game filming a music video, and Ye reposted this clip on the social media platform. As such, fans theorize that he could hop on whatever this video is for.

Of course, this is all just part of the rumor mill right now, and it's likely that Kanye West just wants to shout some rappers out. In fact, Quavo supposedly features multiple times on his Ty Dolla $ign collab album Vultures, whose first volume reportedly got a tracklist revision. Furthermore, the former Migo appears on "F**k Sumn" with Playboi Carti and "Back To Me" with Freddie Gibbs, or at least he did on previewed versions of these songs. As is typical with a Yeezy rollout, we can't really say anything is set in stone until it's released, and even then, folks could edit and revamp elements as proven with 2016's The Life Of Pablo.

Kanye West Reposts Quavo & Rich The Kid Filming Music Video

However, with all these previews, premieres, and more potential collabs on the way, this means it's hard to find surprises these days. Leak culture sees Kanye West tracks as the cream of the crop, and he's well-aware of how many people release his material without permission. Recently, he confronted one of these leakers via Instagram, and it was curious to see given his leak history. Some of the 46-year-old's scrapped albums and fan-favorite unreleased tracks still made a massive impact on many rap fans out there.

Meanwhile, his recent appearance during Travis Scott's tour sent concertgoers into an absolute frenzy. The "Jail" provocateur has a lot to atone for, but his listeners remain loyal for better or worse. We'll see if a collab with these two MCs includes any progress in this regard. For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West, Rich The Kid, and Quavo, check back in with HNHH.

